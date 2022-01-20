Former Auburn defensive tackle Lee Hunter commits to UCF

Another former Auburn football player is joining Gus Malzahn at UCF.

Former Auburn defensive tackle Lee Hunter committed to the Knights on Thursday. The redshirt freshman becomes the second former Tiger to transfer to UCF this offseason, joining wide receiver Kobe Hudson.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Hunter committed to Auburn in December 2019 then signed with the team the following December despite the firing of Malzahn. He was the top-rated signee for the Tigers at that time according to 247Sports until EDGE rusher Dylan Brooks’ late addition to the class.

Hunter was an early enrollee in the spring of 2021 and had an impressive performance in the Tigers’ A-Day spring game, which included recording a tackle for loss on running back Tank Bigsby to force a turnover on downs.