Former Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn hired at UCF

It turns out former Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn won’t be out of the game for long.

UCF officially hired Malzahn on Monday, a little over two months after he was relieved of his duties at Auburn. The news means the 55-year-old will take over a Knights football program that has won 88 games over the past nine seasons.

Malzahn lands at UCF after posting a 68-35 record over eight seasons at Auburn. In that time, the Tigers never had a losing season, posted two double-digit win seasons, won the SEC West twice, captured the 2013 SEC championship and played in the national title game in that same season.

"I'm thrilled to be the head coach at UCF, and I'm truly looking forward to being part of Knight Nation," Malzahn said in a statement. "It's exciting to be head of a program where the future is extremely bright. I will be hitting the ground running in terms of getting to know our team and everyone else connected with UCF. Our goal is to be ready to win championships."

Malzahn replaces Josh Heupel, who left UCF for Tennessee after posting a 28-8 record in three seasons.

Malzahn’s hire reunites him with new UCF athletic director Terry Mohajir, who was the athletic director at Arkansas State in Malzahn’s lone season as Red Wolves head coach.