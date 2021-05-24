Former Auburn football player Alvin Briggs selected as AHSAA executive director

Former Auburn defensive back Alvin Briggs was introduced as the AHSAA’s fifth executive director on Monday. The news comes after Briggs spent the last 11 years on the association’s executive staff.

Briggs, 56, will take over officially on July 1. He replaces Steve Savarese, who has served as executive director for 15 years.

“I am honored, humbled and excited to be selected as the next Executive Director of the AHSAA,” Briggs said in a statement. “I want to thank the central board search committee, central board president Van Phillips and current executive director Mr. Savarese for the confidence they have shown in me to lead this great organization in the years ahead.

“No doubt, I have big shoes to fill. The previous executive directors Cliff Harper, Bubba Scott, Dan Washburn and Mr. Savarese have set some tremendous standards and have left a legacy of outstanding leadership for all our member schools. I pray I can continue to lead this organization in the same manner as these great men who have stood before me.”

Briggs is the first person selected for executive director who was already working on the AHSAA executive staff. He served as director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association from 2011-2018 and for the last three years was the associate executive director.