Former Auburn football player Alvin Briggs selected as AHSAA executive director

Former Auburn defensive back Alvin Briggs was introduced as the AHSAA’s fifth executive director on Monday. The news comes after Briggs spent the last 11 years on the association’s executive staff.
Briggs, 56, will take over officially on July 1. He replaces Steve Savarese, who has served as executive director for 15 years.
“I am honored, humbled and excited to be selected as the next Executive Director of the AHSAA,” Briggs said in a statement. “I want to thank the central board search committee, central board president Van Phillips and current executive director Mr. Savarese for the confidence they have shown in me to lead this great organization in the years ahead.
“No doubt, I have big shoes to fill. The previous executive directors Cliff Harper, Bubba Scott, Dan Washburn and Mr. Savarese have set some tremendous standards and have left a legacy of outstanding leadership for all our member schools. I pray I can continue to lead this organization in the same manner as these great men who have stood before me.”
Briggs is the first person selected for executive director who was already working on the AHSAA executive staff. He served as director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association from 2011-2018 and for the last three years was the associate executive director.
A former standout at Greenville High School, Briggs played collegiately at Auburn from 1983-1987. He was a member of the Dallas Cowboys in 1988 and 1989 until injuries ended his NFL career. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Education degree from the University of North Alabama in 1993 and his Master of Arts in Education from UNA in 1995.
Briggs joined the football coaching staff at North Alabama in 1993 and remained through 2001. During his time on the staff, he helped lead the Lions to seven NCAA Division II playoff appearances, three Gulf South Conference Championships and three NCAA Division II National Championships.
Briggs moved back to Greenville in 2001 as system athletic director and head football coach, roles he held through 2005. He then moved back to Florence as assistant athletic director for the Florence City School System.
In 2007 Briggs was promoted to system athletic director and head football coach at Florence High School through 2011. His overall coaching record was 52-44. His Greenville teams made three trips to the state playoffs in four years, and his Florence teams made two trips in four years.
At the AHSAA, Briggs oversaw the AHSADCA managing the All-Star Sports Week and Summer Conference and providing important professional development for more than 7,000 attendees each year. As associate executive director of the AHSAA, he worked alongside Savarese. Briggs has also served on various NFHS committees including the Track Committee, Coaches Association Committee and the Tackle Football Education Committee.
Overseeing the sport of football, Briggs helped develop the current contact limitations for practice that have been championed nationwide in helping to reduce injurie. He has also served in leadership positions for the AHSAA Reclassification Committee, Joint Ad Hoc Committee, Strategic Planning Committee, and the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame Committee and is currently serving on the Bryant-Jordan Selection Committee and has served on the Board of the Alabama Football Coaches Association.