Former Auburn football player, Georgia coach Vince Dooley dies at 90

Former Auburn football letterwinner and longtime Georgia football coach Vince Dooley died Friday. He was 90 years old.

University of Georgia officials announced that he died peacefully Friday afternoon in the presence of his wife and four children.

A native of Mobile, Dooley was a standout athlete at McGill Catholic High School and earned a spot at Auburn playing quarterback. He lettered at Auburn from 1951-53 and was the Tigers’ team captain on a 1953 squad that went 7-3-1 and played in a bowl game for the first time under head coach Ralph “Shug” Jordan.

Dooley was invited to play in the College All-Star Game in an exhibition against the NFL champion Detroit Lions in 1954. Shortly thereafter he joined the United States Marines Corps, where he spent the next two years.

Dooley returned to Auburn in 1956 and spent the eight years as either an assistant coach for the Tigers. He left Auburn following the 1963 season to take over as the head coach at Georgia.

Dooley became a fixture for the Bulldogs during his 25-year stint as head coach. Over that stretch, Georgia won 201 games, captured the SEC title six times and won eight bowl games.

Dooley’s 1980 Bulldogs squad posted a 12-0 record and defeated Notre Dame 17-10 to hand Georgia its first national title in 38 years.

Part of Dooley’s tenure at Georgia coincided with Pat Dye’s tenure at Auburn, and the two were forever connected due to their mixed allegiances between their alma maters. Dye bested Dooley five of the eight times they faced off in the 1980s, but showdowns aside Dooley explained the two had a strong friendship given their common backgrounds.

“I don’t think anybody except Pat and I would understand how you grow up and be at your alma mater and then all of a sudden you become totally committed to your job as Pat was at Auburn and as I have been to Georgia because this is our profession. While we still love our alma maters, we also have the other love that we developed and committed ourselves to our schools,” Dooley said in June 2020, shortly after Dye’s death at 80 years old. “Pat did a lot of things for Auburn, and I feel like I’ve committed myself to Georgia. Still, we have two loves.”

Dooley stepped away from coaching following the 1988 season. He earned numerous awards during his career, including the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award in 1976, the AFCA Coach of the Year Award along with the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award in 1980 and the SEC Coach of the Year Award on five different occasions.

Dooley remained at Georgia as athletic director before stepping down in 2004.

Dooley was inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 1978, the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 1984 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 1994. He was given the Amos Alonzo Stagg Award in 2001 as someone “whose services have been outstanding in the advancement of the best interests of football.”

Dooley and his wife, Barbara, stayed busy in the years following Dooley’s retirement.

Much like Dye, Dooley devoted a great deal of his free time toward gardening; he also lent a hand at Kennesaw State when the Owls began a football program in late 2009. The Dooleys were also fervent supporters of Monsignor Donovan Catholic School in Athens, Georgia. The Rams’ stadium was renamed Dooley Family Field in September 2020.

Dooley is survived by Barbara, his wife of 62 years and herself an Auburn alum, their children Deanna, Daniel, Denise and Derek and their families.