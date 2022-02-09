Former Auburn football player Greg Robinson arrested with $120,000 worth of drugs, per Louisiana police

Former first-round draft pick Greg Robinson has been arrested in possession of more than $120,000 worth of drugs and charged with the intent to distribute, police in Louisiana said according to the Houma Courier.

Greg Robinson played at Auburn in 2012 and 2013 before playing in the NFL for the Rams, Lions and Browns.

Police said that, after obtaining warrants, they found on his property over three pounds of crystal meth, 2.2 pounds of cocaine, nearly 40 pounds of marijuana, four grams of crack cocaine plus 227 doses of hydrocodone, 48 doses of oxycodone and 18 doses of alprazolam.

The Houma Courier reported Robinson was arrested Monday evening after a traffic stop, during which police say they found quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana and pills in his possession in Thibodaux, La. Police say they then obtained warrants to search his others properties in Thibodaux.

Police also say they seized an assortment of drug paraphernalia plus firearm magazines and ammunition.

Robinson was arrested in February 2020 allegedly in possession of more than 150 pounds of marijuana. Former Auburn player Quan Bray was also in the vehicle and arrested during that incident.