Former Auburn football player Lee Hunter: Bryan Harsin ‘has a terrible mindset as a person’
Former Auburn football player Lee Hunter: Bryan Harsin ‘has a terrible mindset as a person’

  • Updated
Houston Cougars v Auburn December 28, 2021

Auburn Tigers Head Coach Bryan Harsin after the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl between the Houston Cougars and Auburn Tigers game at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama on December 28, 2021.

 Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News

As rumors regarding Bryan Harsin’s future with the Auburn program swirled Friday, a former player shared his perspective on his former head coach.

Former Auburn defensive tackle Lee Hunter posted a message on Instagram regarding his experience with the Tigers in 2021. Hunter expressed how hard leaving Auburn was but ultimately pointed to Harsin’s leadership as a key reason for his departure.

“The reason I chose to leave Auburn [was] because we got treated like we wasn’t good enough and like dogs,” Hunter wrote in part in the post. “I love you Auburn nation ... Harsin has the true mindset for a winner but has a terrible mindset as a person.”

As of 9:50 a.m. Friday, Hunter’s post 534 likes, including likes from former Auburn defensive linemen Marquis Robinson, Ian Mathews and former wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson, all of whom have entered the transfer portal this offseason.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Hunter committed to Auburn in December 2019 then signed with the team the following December despite the firing of head coach Gus Malzahn. He was the top-rated signee for the Tigers at that time according to 247Sports until EDGE rusher Dylan Brooks’ late addition to the class.

Hunter was an early enrollee in the spring of 2021 and had an impressive performance in the Tigers’ A-Day spring game, which included recording a tackle for loss on running back Tank Bigsby to force a turnover on downs.

Hunter did not see the field as a true freshman.

Auburn defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding posted on social media in defense of Harsin on Friday morning.

The second-year Auburn assistant first posted, "Values: important to have them, more important to live them #truth #WDE" then wrote a separate post seven minutes later that said, "(Harsin) and this staff are building men of character. Block the noise and work, hard work #WarEagle"

