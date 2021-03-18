Former Auburn football players look to make most of moment at Pro Day

Auburn senior linebacker K.J. Britt made it a habit of delivering big moments with the Tigers, but his season-ending injury in October robbed him of more chances to prove himself to NFL personnel.
On Thursday, Britt and several of his former teammates were back in action with a chance to prove themselves once last time at Auburn.
Britt was one of nine former Auburn players to participate in the Tigers’ Pro Day workout in the football program’s indoor practice facility. The day featured representatives from 30 of the NFL’s 32 teams — including Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin — and also acted as a proving ground for former Auburn linebacker Tre’ Threat, his Jacksonville State teammate at wide receiver KJ Stepherson and Troy wide receiver Khalil McClain.
Britt had plenty to prove Thursday after hand surgery ended his senior season after two games, but he explained he didn’t feel like he had more to prove than he could handle.
“It's no pressure. Either you've got it or you don't. That's the mindset I had: just do what I could do,” said McClain, who produced a 32.5-inch vertical, a nine-foot, 10-inch broad jump, 24 repetitions of 225 pounds on the bench anda 4.75 40-yard dash. “It is what it is. You're going to either impress heads or you're going to make heads go down. You've just got to do what you've got to do."
McClain was one of several Auburn players with something to prove Thursday, a group which included junior wide receiver Anthony Schwartz.
Schwartz’s speed was never in question — he proved as much Thursday by running a 4.26 40 — but as scouts watched he looked to prove he could be an all-around receiver. Schwartz explained he’s spent the offseason trying to sharpen his route-running and improve his strength before the NFL Draft arrives on April 29.
Schwartz said his goal was to show out in the 40 once again and excel in all his drills. As far as he was concerned, it was mission accomplished at the end of the day.
“I feel like today was a really great day. I feel like I was able to show that I’m not just only a fast guy; I’m quick, I can run my routes, I can get in and out of cuts, I have good change of direction,” Schwartz said. “I feel like there’s still room to improve, but I feel like today I showed I’m more than just that deep-threat guy; I can do everything that a receiver’s supposed to do.”
Thursday was a proving ground for two of Schwartz’s former teammates at receiver in Seth Williams and Eli Stove, a trio which served as Auburn’s top three passing targets in 2020.
Stove has been a constant for Auburn since arriving in the class of 2016, and despite being limited by injuries in 2018 he recovered and established himself as a reliable part of Auburn’s aerial attack. His objective was to show off his reliability and versatility to the scouts in order to improve his stock going forward.
Williams, meanwhile, was consistently Auburn’s number-one receiving threat, and he was eager to use Thursday as a chance to prove he could be a top target at the next level, too.
"[My hope was] just to show my athleticism and show what I've worked on. I've cleaned up some route running and getting in and out of breaks,” Williams said. "I feel like I did great. I showed everything I could show."
While everyone in attendance Thursday had something to prove, few were facing questions about playing a different position like junior safety Jamien Sherwood.
Sherwood explained some NFL teams are looking at him as a potential linebacker, so he wanted to show he was capable of playing wherever needed. He came away feeling good about his efforts, saying he thought he put on a good show — especially when he went through the drills.
Sherwood’s 4.75 40 time was a bit disappointing, but he explained he stumbled on his first attempt then picked it up with his second effort. Thursday was another chance for players like Sherwood to show what they’re made of, but he believes that misstep won’t overshadow the work he’s done with the Tigers.
“At the end of the day, I'm not really worried about the 40. It says a lot, but it doesn't say everything,” Sherwood said. “I think I played great these past few years. My motto is, 'How do you stop speed? You hit it.' You can run a 4.1, but once you run into a wall, it comes to an end.”
Below are the comprehensive statistics that Auburn’s players put up during the team’s Pro Day:
KJ BRITT, LINEBACKER
6-0 1/2
235 pounds
32.5 inch vertical
9'10" broad
24 reps of 225 on bench
4.75 40-yard dash (unofficial)
SAL CANELLA, WIDE RECEIVER
6-4 3/4
251 pounds
No vertical
No broad
Did not bench
4.75 unofficial
JORDYN PETERS, SAFETY
6-0 3/4
202 pounds
39.5 vert
10-4 broad
7 reps of 225 on bench
4.70 unofficial
ANTHONY SCHWARTZ, WIDE RECEIVER
6-0
186 pounds
32 vert
10-3 broad
Did not bench
4.26 unofficial
JAMIEN SHERWOOD, SAFETY
6-1 3/4
216 pounds
36 vert
10'3" broad
15 reps of 225 on bench
4.75 unofficial
ELI STOVE, WIDE RECEIVER
5-11 3/8
194 pounds
30.5 vert
9-11 broad
14 reps of 225 on bench
4.55 unofficial
CHRISTIAN TUTT, NICKELBACK
5-10 1/4
180 pounds
29.5 vert
9-2 broad
Did not bench
4.75 unofficial
SETH WILLIAMS, WIDE RECEIVER
6-3
211 pounds
37 vert