A former Tiger has found a new home, as former Auburn guard Chance Westry told reporters Monday that he was committing to Syracuse.

Westry, who reportedly entered the transfer portal on March 28, joins first-year Syracuse head coach Adrian Autry and a program that hasn't made the postseason in two years.

Westry is also the first of two players who were on this past season's roster to announce his new program. Yohan Traore, who was the Tigers' top signee in the 2022 class, entered the portal on the same day as Westry, but has yet to commit to a new team.

Westry was touted by coach Bruce Pearl as one of Auburn’s best back court pieces this offseason, but a knee procedure sidelined Westry for the start of the Tigers’ season. He didn’t make his Auburn debut until Nov. 15, in a win against Winthrop. He appeared in 11 games before being granted a medical redshirt.

In those 11 appearances, Westry averaged 9.2 minutes per contest and 2.5 points.

Westry’s versatility was something Pearl often praised, but the coach explained in December that he planned to play the freshman at multiple positions before ultimately moving him to a reserve point guard role.

“Chance was one of our best guards this summer, and I kind of made the decision — he could’ve played 1, 2 or 3. You guys know, we all talked about that — but I think that we need, for example, Allen Flanigan and Chris Moore’s physicality and toughness at the 3,” Pearl said. “We need KD (Johnson) and Zep’s (Jasper) experience at the 2. And so, it really kind of moved Chance into that (point guard) position.”

Listed as a combo guard in the class of 2022, Westry committed to Auburn on Oct. 31, 2021. The No. 39 recruit in the 2022 class, Westry was the program’s eighth highest-rated signee ever at the time.