Former Auburn guard Devan Cambridge commits to Arizona State

Former Auburn guard Devan Cambridge has found a new home, committing to Arizona State along with his brother, former Nevada guard Desmond Cambridge.

The brothers announced Saturday via Instagram that they would be committing to the same school, though they didn't list any finalists.

Devan then posted the commitment announcement to Arizona State on Thursday on Instagram.

As a junior, Devan played fewer minutes in Auburn's rotation, averaging 19.5 minutes per game, down from 25.3 minutes per game as a sophomore. He also averaged fewer points this past season, down to 5.3 points per game from 8.9 a season prior.

After starting in zero games as a freshman, Devan started in 19 games as a sophomore, seeing that number go down to 14 his junior year. He played in 91 games during his Auburn career.

Desmond transferred to Nevada from Brown after the 2018-19 season, and averaged 16.2 points per game for the Wolfpack this past season.

The duo heads to Tempe, Ariz., and joins a Sun Devil team that finished eighth in last year's Pac-12 standings, with a 14-17 overall record, going 10-10 in conference play.

While Devan, along with Preston Cook, is the second Auburn player to enter the portal since the end of the 2021-22 season, the Tigers picked up a big commitment shortly before the Cambridges' announcement, as five-star center and former LSU commit Yohan Traore committed to Bruce Pearl and the Tigers for next season.

