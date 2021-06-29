Former Auburn guard J’Von McCormick joins War Ready for TBT tournament

Another member of Auburn’s Final Four team is joining War Ready.
War Ready announced Tuesday that former Auburn guard J’Von McCormick will play with the team in this year’s edition of The Basketball Tournament (TBT). McCormick joins Bryce Brown, Danjel Purifoy, Horace Spencer and Malik Dunbar as squad members who were part of the Tigers’ deep run in the NCAA Tournament in March 2019.
McCormick joined the Tigers in 2018 after starting his collegiate career at Lee College in Texas. He came off the bench during the 2018-19 season before taking over as Auburn’s starting point guard the following year on his way to averaging 11.6 points, 4.5 assists, four rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game.
McCormick ended the season as one of only three players in the SEC to average 11 points, four assists and four rebounds per game.
McCormick’s addition was a late one for War Ready, which already had 11 Auburn alums on the roster. Due to the late addition, War Ready had to pay a $1,100 fee by midnight Tuesday to add McCormick, which the team did thanks to fan donations.
McCormick and War Ready will be in action in short order.
War Ready, which is unaffiliated with Auburn University, will play in the West Virginia regional at Charleston Coliseum from July 17-21. The team enters as a five seed and will take on the 12-seed Bucketneers – comprised of ETSU alumni – in a first-round game on Sunday, July 18 at 11 a.m. CT. If War Ready advances to the second round, it will face the winner of Armored Athlete and HBCUnited on Monday, July 19.
The third and final game of the West Virginia regional will take place on Wednesday, July 21. TV broadcast information is to be announced.
Two teams will advance from each of TBT’s four regionals to compete in championship weekend in Dayton, Ohio at UD Arena. Quarterfinals games will be played on July 31 and semifinals on Aug. 1.
The TBT Championship game will be August 3, where one player will hit a shot during the Elam Ending to win his team $1 million.
The Auburn alums will look to take their play in the TBT a step further this year. Last year War Tampa – the team’s original name before an offseason rebrand – lost in the first round to House of ’Paign, a group of Illinois alums.