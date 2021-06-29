Former Auburn guard J’Von McCormick joins War Ready for TBT tournament

Another member of Auburn’s Final Four team is joining War Ready.

War Ready announced Tuesday that former Auburn guard J’Von McCormick will play with the team in this year’s edition of The Basketball Tournament (TBT). McCormick joins Bryce Brown, Danjel Purifoy, Horace Spencer and Malik Dunbar as squad members who were part of the Tigers’ deep run in the NCAA Tournament in March 2019.

McCormick joined the Tigers in 2018 after starting his collegiate career at Lee College in Texas. He came off the bench during the 2018-19 season before taking over as Auburn’s starting point guard the following year on his way to averaging 11.6 points, 4.5 assists, four rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game.

McCormick ended the season as one of only three players in the SEC to average 11 points, four assists and four rebounds per game.

McCormick’s addition was a late one for War Ready, which already had 11 Auburn alums on the roster. Due to the late addition, War Ready had to pay a $1,100 fee by midnight Tuesday to add McCormick, which the team did thanks to fan donations.

McCormick and War Ready will be in action in short order.