Former Auburn guard Jared Harper shares basketball insight to youth campers at Lee-Scott Academy

When former Auburn point guard Jared Harper started making plans to host a youth basketball camp this summer, he set his sights on the city he called home during his college days.
Harper’s hopes came to fruition on Tuesday, and the results lived up to his expectations.
Harper spoke Wednesday shortly after the second day of his camp at Lee-Scott Academy came to a close. He explained the camp, which has been attended by roughly 80 local boys and girls ages 8-16, has been a success and that he’s been impressed by what he’s seen through two days.
"We've definitely had a great turnout for the camp. It's great to have a lot of high-energy people. They definitely want to have fun, and they also want to learn about the game," Harper said. "I wanted to do the camp in Auburn because not many basketball players, if any, have really come back to Auburn to do a basketball camp. The community has always felt like a family atmosphere for me. Being able to come back and do it here is real special.”
Harper was among the instructors leading the way during Wednesday’s action, though he wasn’t the only familiar face on the scene. Harper said former Auburn teammate Horace Spencer attended Tuesday’s opening session as did Bryce Brown, who was back again Wednesday to help Harper keep the show running smoothly.
Harper explained his teammates’ willingness to lend a hand was consistent with what he’s experienced with so many former Tigers.
“It just speaks to our relationships going off the basketball court,” Harper said. “Everybody on the team was super close when I was here, and we pretty much all still keep in touch with one another. Whenever we can do something for each other, we're always willing to do it.”
Harper also expected some of Auburn's current players to attend the third and final day of the camp Wednesday.
Harper has stayed busy this offseason as he continues working for a return to the NBA.
Harper showed out as a member of the G League’s Westchester Knicks this season and earned first team All-G League honors after averaging 21.3 points per game and 6.9 assists per game in 12 games this spring. He played on a two-way contract with the New York Knicks and appeared in eight NBA games before the Knicks’ season was said and done.
For Harper, the main objective of the offseason has been improving his own play.
“I'm just continuing to get better. Of course, my goal is to play at a high NBA level,” Harper said. “I'm continuing to get better, and wherever the chips fall let them fall.”
Harper’s return to Auburn allowed him to swing by and visit with his old team, which has experienced a total overhaul this offseason. He spoke positively about the makeup of this year’s roster, saying he watched practice Tuesday and thought the group of new players looked good.
While checking in with Bruce Pearl and the latest Tigers was nice, Harper concentrated his efforts on his youth camp. He was pleased Wednesday afternoon with what he’d seen through two days, but he was intent on the campers finishing strong in the final day Thursday.
“I just want them to continue to have fun, enjoy the experience and continue to get better. I feel like everybody's come in, and they got better the first day. Then we came back today, and people were better,” Harper said. “Hopefully we'll go into day three and continue to get better then take those things that they learned over the three days of camp, take that home and continue to work on that so they can polish their game even more.”