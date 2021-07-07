Former Auburn guard Jared Harper shares basketball insight to youth campers at Lee-Scott Academy

“It just speaks to our relationships going off the basketball court,” Harper said. “Everybody on the team was super close when I was here, and we pretty much all still keep in touch with one another. Whenever we can do something for each other, we're always willing to do it.”

Harper also expected some of Auburn's current players to attend the third and final day of the camp Wednesday.

Harper has stayed busy this offseason as he continues working for a return to the NBA.

Harper showed out as a member of the G League’s Westchester Knicks this season and earned first team All-G League honors after averaging 21.3 points per game and 6.9 assists per game in 12 games this spring. He played on a two-way contract with the New York Knicks and appeared in eight NBA games before the Knicks’ season was said and done.

For Harper, the main objective of the offseason has been improving his own play.

“I'm just continuing to get better. Of course, my goal is to play at a high NBA level,” Harper said. “I'm continuing to get better, and wherever the chips fall let them fall.”