Former Auburn guard Justin Powell transfers to Tennessee

Former Auburn guard Justin Powell is staying in the SEC.

Powell announced on Saturday he is transferring to Tennessee. The decision comes after Powell shared his intentions to transfer on March 9.

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound Powell joins a Tennessee team that went 18-9 during the 2020-21 season and lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

A former three-star recruit from Goshen, Kentucky, Powell stepped up with Sharife Cooper still not cleared by the NCAA and played point guard for Auburn early in the 2020-21 season. His strong play culminated in a 26-point showing against South Alabama on Dec. 4, which tied the program record for most points in a home debut as a freshman.

Powell followed that game with a 26-point performance in Auburn’s victory over Memphis on Dec. 12 and was named SEC Freshman of the Week as a result.

Pearl spoke on Dec. 3 about Powell’s importance to the team, especially with Cooper still awaiting word from the NCAA.