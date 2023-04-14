Former Auburn guard Sharife Cooper was named to the All-NBA G League second team Friday.

In 43 games, Cooper averaged a team-high 22.8 points per game on 45.4% shooting, as well as 7.0 assists per contest for the Cleveland Charge. Cooper set a single-game franchise records in assists (17) and logged a career-high 43-point game this season. He also had 10 30-plus-point outings and 29 games in which he scored at least 20 points.

Selected by coaches and general managers, 15 players received the All-NBA G League honor, and comprised three teams.

Cooper joined the Cavaliers on a training camp deal in September before heading to the G League.

Cooper spent one season at Auburn, and it saw him named earn Southeastern Conference All-Freshman honors. He averaged a team-high 20.2 points per game before being selected No. 48 overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Cooper was on a two-way contract with the Hawks during the 2021-22 season and was waived by the franchise in July after averaging 4.4 points per game for Atlanta in Summer League.