Another former Auburn Tiger is heading to Cleveland, as Wendell Green Jr. confirmed a report following this year's NBA Draft that he'd be playing for the Cavaliers in this year's NBA Summer League.

One step at a time King…Thank you God🙏🏽! #Cavs #NBA 🔥🔥Blessed for the opportunity https://t.co/qs1svXmQu3 — WENDELL GREEN JR ✞💜 (@icyywen) June 23, 2023

Green becomes the third Tiger of the Bruce Pearl era to become involved with the franchise. Isaac Okoro was selected No. 5 overall by the Cavs in 2020. After being a second round selection in 2021, Sharife Cooper eventually signed with Cleveland's G-League affiliate, where he was named All-NBA G League this season.

In April, Green announced he'd be leaving Auburn to pursue a professional career following two productive seasons on the Plains. His Auburn career saw him average 12.8 points per contest in 67 games. He built himself into a role as the Tigers’ main distributor, averaging 4.6 assists per game, and had a knack for the free throw line, drawing 272 attempts and shooting 84.6% from the stripe.

The final campaign garnered All-Southeastern Conference honors, as Green became Auburn’s starting point guard his junior season and averaged 13.7 points per contest. He had seven 20-point contests, as well as his second-ever double-double as a Tiger, with 16 points and 12 assists against South Carolina.

He carved out productive minutes off the bench as a sophomore, averaging 26.5 minutes despite making only four starts. He averaged 11.9 points per contest, and had two 20-point contests, including a then-career-best 23 points against Alabama.

This year's NBA Summer League takes place in three cities — Sacramento, Salt Lake City and Las Vegas — and will span from July 3 to 17. The league has yet to announce game times and locations.