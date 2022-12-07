Former Auburn linebacker Deshaun Davis lands coaching position at UNA

A former Auburn linebacker will be overseeing the same position he played, as North Alabama announced Wednesday that Deshaun Davis would be coaching the linebackers on Brent Dearmon's staff this season.

Dearmon, a former Auburn analyst who was named the Lions' head coach Saturday, made Davis his first hire.

"DeShaun Davis was my favorite player that I ever coached in school," Dearmon said in a release. "Then when I got the opportunity to move on to Auburn, I stood on the table for him to be an Auburn Tiger. He was an All-SEC linebacker, but he is also an All-American person."

In four years at Auburn, Davis logged 266 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and seven sacks. A Pritchard native, he was coached by Dearmon at Vigor High School. On the Plains, Davis was a first team All-SEC selection in 2018 and accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl in 2018.

Davis had multiple offseason and practice squad opportunities in both the National and Canadian football leagues, with his playing career ending in 2021 with the Saskachtewan Roughriders.

In 2022, Davis was a graduate assistant at Central Florida, on former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn's staff.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity and extremely excited to have the chance to really control my own room and bring my passion and personality to these young student-athletes," Davis said in a release. "I am also coming back to my home state and coaching there will feel like home."