Former Auburn linebacker Deshaun Davis set to become Vigor defensive coordinator

Former Auburn linebacker Deshaun Davis will soon take on a big role at his high school alma mater.
Davis announced his plans to become the defensive coordinator at Vigor, the school he graduated from in 2014. Davis’ hiring would stand as a big step forward for the 25-year-old, who spent 2021 coaching freshmen at Thompson.
Davis would replace Renardo Jackson, who was hired as the new head coach at LeFlore two weeks ago.
December 29, 2021
Davis’ hiring is pending approval by the Mobile County Board of Education, Vigor head coach John McKenzie told AL.com. Neither Davis nor McKenzie responded to a request for comment from the O-A News.
Davis played linebacker at Auburn from 2014-2018 and became a three-year starter at middle linebacker. He earned first team All-SEC honors as a senior during a season in which he recorded 116 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two pass break-ups.
Over the course of Davis’ collegiate career, he had 266 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and seven sacks. He left Auburn fourth in career tackles among players since 2000.
Davis’ play at Auburn earned him a Reese’s Senior Bowl invitation before he was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft. He spent part of that fall on the practice squad of the Bengals, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Philadelphia Eagles before he signed with the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders in May 2020.
Davis opted out of his contract with the Roughriders following the CFL’s decision to cancel the 2020 season due to COVID-19 before opting back in in January 2021. He was ultimately released by the team in July.
Davis was a standout linebacker during his playing career at Vigor, and as a sophomore he helped the Wolves reach the Class 5A state title game in 2011. He earned first team ASWA All-State honors in 2011 as well as in 2012, when Davis recorded 138 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and six forced fumbles.
Davis missed his senior season at Vigor due to a knee injury.
Davis will step into an ideal situation at Vigor. The Wolves are coming off an outstanding 2021 season during which they went 14-1 and held opponents to 12.1 points per game.
Vigor capped off the year with a 52-14 win over Oneonta in the Class 4A title game to give the Wolves the fourth state championship in program history.
The Wolves had two first team All-State selections in rising senior defensive lineman Michael Towner and rising junior linebacker Brandon Purifoy.