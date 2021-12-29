Former Auburn linebacker Deshaun Davis set to become Vigor defensive coordinator

Former Auburn linebacker Deshaun Davis will soon take on a big role at his high school alma mater.

Davis announced his plans to become the defensive coordinator at Vigor, the school he graduated from in 2014. Davis’ hiring would stand as a big step forward for the 25-year-old, who spent 2021 coaching freshmen at Thompson.

Davis would replace Renardo Jackson, who was hired as the new head coach at LeFlore two weeks ago.

Davis’ hiring is pending approval by the Mobile County Board of Education, Vigor head coach John McKenzie told AL.com. Neither Davis nor McKenzie responded to a request for comment from the O-A News.

Davis played linebacker at Auburn from 2014-2018 and became a three-year starter at middle linebacker. He earned first team All-SEC honors as a senior during a season in which he recorded 116 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two pass break-ups.

Over the course of Davis’ collegiate career, he had 266 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and seven sacks. He left Auburn fourth in career tackles among players since 2000.