Former Auburn linebacker Gregg Carr makes College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Auburn linebacker Gregg Carr is the Tigers’ lone representative on the 89-person 2023 College Hall of Fame ballot.

The hall of fame’s 2023 class will be announced at some point early next year, according to a release, and is voted on by media, athletic administrators and hall of fame members.

Carr played for the Tigers from 1981-84, and is still the second-leading tackler in program history, with 453 career tackles. He was a three-time All-Southeastern Conference selection, and named an All-American in 1984. With Carr on the team, Auburn won three consecutive bowl games and the 1983 SEC Title.

The linebacker’s career also spanned the first four seasons of legendary coach Pat Dye’s tenure at Auburn.

Carr was on the hall-of-fame ballot in 2018, but wasn’t selected.

Including Dye, the Tigers have 12 inductees in the College Football Hall of Fame, with notable members being Bo Jackson, Pat Sullivan and Ralph “Shug” Jordan, among others.

Auburn’s most recent inductee was Ed Dyas, who was inducted in 2009. A Mobile native, Dyas played for the Tigers from 1958-60. He played fullback, linebacker and handled all kicking duties during his time on the Plains.

Notable names on the 2023 Hall of Fame ballot include former Southern Cal running running back Reggie Bush, Syracuse receiver Marvin Harrison, Oklahoma quarterback and current Tennessee coach Josh Heupel, Florida quarterback Tim Tebow and former Georgia coach Mark Richt, among several others.

