Former Auburn nickelback Christian Tutt explains what led to his early departure

Auburn nickelback Christian Tutt was the center of plenty of questions this offseason following his apparent departure from the program.

After Thursday’s Pro Day, Tutt explained the series of events that led to him declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Tutt said playing in the NFL has always been a dream of his, and as the end of the Tigers’ 2020 regular season drew closer he began thinking it could come true sooner rather than later.

Tutt, who had been injured against Texas A&M on Dec. 5 and did not play the next week against Mississippi State, found out about Gus Malzahn’s firing on Dec. 13 when Malzahn met with the team in the indoor practice facility. Shortly thereafter, Tutt sat in on meetings with defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff, who Tutt said explained what was going on behind the scenes.

Tutt said his conversations with Steele and McGriff kept him ahead of the eight-ball, and after playing for two defensive backs coaches at Auburn he was determined to go elsewhere. Tutt explained he initially set his sights on the transfer portal and finding another college program to become a part of, but he soon decided that was not the route he was meant to take.