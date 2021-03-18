Former Auburn nickelback Christian Tutt explains what led to his early departure

Auburn nickelback Christian Tutt was the center of plenty of questions this offseason following his apparent departure from the program.
After Thursday’s Pro Day, Tutt explained the series of events that led to him declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Tutt said playing in the NFL has always been a dream of his, and as the end of the Tigers’ 2020 regular season drew closer he began thinking it could come true sooner rather than later.
Tutt, who had been injured against Texas A&M on Dec. 5 and did not play the next week against Mississippi State, found out about Gus Malzahn’s firing on Dec. 13 when Malzahn met with the team in the indoor practice facility. Shortly thereafter, Tutt sat in on meetings with defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff, who Tutt said explained what was going on behind the scenes.
Tutt said his conversations with Steele and McGriff kept him ahead of the eight-ball, and after playing for two defensive backs coaches at Auburn he was determined to go elsewhere. Tutt explained he initially set his sights on the transfer portal and finding another college program to become a part of, but he soon decided that was not the route he was meant to take.
“Me and my family, we were looking at other places, but it wasn’t other places that would allow me to do what I wanted to do — come in and play nickel, which I wanted to do. It’s something I always wanted to do,” Tutt said. “Me and my dad prayed about it. Actually, the day before I left to go to Pensacola, he came in the room that morning and expressed to me — because I only had a semester left before I got my degree — that he wanted me to go back to school, finish up and get my degree.
“He left it up to me because at the end of the day, if he made that decision for me, he felt like I would blame him or something. I prayed about it for weeks. I felt like God would place me somewhere I needed to be, and that’s where I’m at now. I’m here.”
Tutt appeared in nine games for Auburn last season and ended the year with 31 tackles, one pass break-up and one quarterback hurry along with a 20-yard fumble return for touchdown against LSU. In total, Tutt has 88 career tackles, six tackles for loss and three interceptions.
Tutt made his return to Auburn on Thursday measuring 5-foot-10 and 1/4 inches and 180 pounds. He produced a 29.5-inch vertical leap, a 9-foot-2 broad jump and a 4.75 40-yard dash. He did participate in the bench press.
Tutt spent the last three months training in Florida in the lead-up to Thursday’s Pro Day, but he walked away from his last experience in Auburn with a sour taste in his mouth. He explained the defensive backs started by doing linebacker drills but only did two defensive-back drills, which was disappointing after he worked through those drills three times per day for the last few months.
“I was going off the script that they were required to do,” Tutt said. “That was a lot of DB drills, and I was just trying to showcase, you know, my talents coming out of my breaks, moving my hips. We really didn’t get a chance to do that; they shut it down early. We only did, like, two DB drills, then they shut it down. I was a little disappointed in that. But other than that, I felt like I had an OK pro day.”
Tutt’s last few interactions with the Tigers have been unusual ones, but he’s remained steadfast in his pursuit of playing professionally.
Tutt said whichever team takes him will be adding versatility and that he is a hard-working player who will keep his nose clean. He said his goal is to learn from the team’s veteran players as much as possible, and while they might not welcome him in he’s determined to make his mark as an NFL player.
“I’m going to try to learn as much as I can and do the best that I can and help the team in any way possible,” Tutt said.