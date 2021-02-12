Former Auburn player, assistant Kodi Burns hired at Tennessee

Former Auburn player and assistant coach Kodi Burns is Knoxville bound.

Burns was officially hired as Tennessee’s wide receivers coach on Friday. He announced the move on social media. Burns lands with the Volunteers after spending the last five seasons as the receivers coach at his alma mater.

Burns returned to Auburn in 2016 as the Tigers’ co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. He added the role of passing-game coordinator in 2019.

During Burns’ time on staff, Auburn posted a 41-22 overall record with 26 SEC victories. The Tigers played in the SEC Championship Game in 2017 and appeared in bowl games in each of Burns’ five seasons.

Burns’ arrival at Auburn was the high point in the former Tigers wide receiver’s quick rise through the coaching ranks. He came to Auburn after coaching wide receivers at MTSU in 2015 and running backs at Samford the year before that.

Burns was a graduate assistant for Gus Malzahn’s first season as head coach at Auburn in 2013 after serving in the same role in Malzahn’s one and only season as head coach at Arkansas State the year before that.

Burns signed with Auburn as a four-star quarterback and played the position for two years before moving to wide receiver. He had 11 receptions for 177 yards and one touchdown as a senior in 2010 and was part of the Tigers’ first national title team in 43 years.