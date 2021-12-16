Former Auburn player Trovon Reed steps up to help the Tigers capitalize on signing day

When an opportunity presented itself a few weeks ago, former Auburn football player Trovon Reed made the most of it.
Reed was asked to join the Tigers’ coaching staff on the recruiting trail following the dismissal of Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, and the team’s coordinator of player relations made an immediate impact. The former Auburn wide receiver and cornerback played an important role in helping Auburn finish strong and sign 16 players on Wednesday.
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin credited his entire staff for putting the finishing touches on the early signing class, and Reed was certainly a part of the group.
“Trovon is a guy high-energy, believes in Auburn, and he's a people person. Those things all showed up,” Harsin said Wednesday. “But so are many other coaches on our staff as well, and everybody on the staff did a great job of connecting, building those relationships and making sure that we're getting the questions answered, but also we're talking to the right people and we're talking to the guys that want to be a part of what we're doing.”
Harsin noted Reed is part of a select group of Auburn coaches – one that includes cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge, running backs coach Carnell Williams and offensive analyst Kendall Simmons – that played at Auburn and can speak to the experience of being a Tiger.
Reed’s elevation to an on-the-road recruiter came as the Tigers’ staff worked on adding to a class that sat in the mid-40s nationally for most of the fall. By the end of business Wednesday, Auburn sat 14th nationally, per 247Sports.
Auburn finished strong down the stretch with Reed on hand to help.
The Tigers picked up Baton Rouge, Louisiana four-star cornerback Austin Ausberry and three-star junior college safety Marquise Gilbert on Monday; Monroe, Louisiana three-star defensive tackle Enyce Sledge and Valdosta, Georgia four-star cornerback JaDarian Ryhm on Tuesday; and four-star linebacker Robert Woodyard, four-star junior college cornerback Keionte Scott, and three-star Ft. Lauderdale, Florida wide receiver Camden Brown on Wednesday.
Harsin explained the playing experience of Reed – a Thibodaux, Louisiana native – made him someone recruits could easily relate to.
“He went through the process these guys just went through. He’s been there,” Harsin said. “He was a very good player coming out of high school and had a wonderful experience while he was here. He believes in Auburn [and] loves Auburn.”
Reed was along for the ride Wednesday and shared his excitement throughout the day on social media, which included reminding everyone that the job wasn’t finished. Auburn still has Thursday and Friday to add to its signing class; after that, the Tigers will have about a month and a half before the February signing period arrives.
Back to work ! #mambamentality pic.twitter.com/DHhJ7mmuop— Trovon Reed (@TrovonReed) December 15, 2021
Whether or not Reed will still be on the road recruiting then remains to be seen, as Harsin hiring an offensive coordinator would fill the vacancy Reed temporarily stepped into. Either way, Reed made sure to share his appreciation for the opportunity Wednesday, one he did not let go to waste.
“Thank you [coach Harsin] for trusting me with such an important role! Auburn is a special place & we have a special man running the show! I believe in your plan! ‘Let’s Finish Strong’,” Reed wrote on social media.