Former Auburn player Trovon Reed steps up to help the Tigers capitalize on signing day

When an opportunity presented itself a few weeks ago, former Auburn football player Trovon Reed made the most of it.

Reed was asked to join the Tigers’ coaching staff on the recruiting trail following the dismissal of Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, and the team’s coordinator of player relations made an immediate impact. The former Auburn wide receiver and cornerback played an important role in helping Auburn finish strong and sign 16 players on Wednesday.

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin credited his entire staff for putting the finishing touches on the early signing class, and Reed was certainly a part of the group.

“Trovon is a guy high-energy, believes in Auburn, and he's a people person. Those things all showed up,” Harsin said Wednesday. “But so are many other coaches on our staff as well, and everybody on the staff did a great job of connecting, building those relationships and making sure that we're getting the questions answered, but also we're talking to the right people and we're talking to the guys that want to be a part of what we're doing.”