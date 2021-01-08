Former Auburn player Zac Etheridge to return as cornerbacks coach

The Auburn Tigers are turning to one of their own as part of Bryan Harsin’s first coaching staff.

Auburn announced Friday the hiring of Houston assistant coach and former Auburn player Zac Etheridge as cornerbacks coach. Etheridge, who was a starting safety and captain for the Tigers in 2010 during Auburn’s run to the BCS National Championship, arrives at his alma mater after two seasons at Houston.

“It is an honor to return to my alma mater as a member of coach Harsin’s staff,” Etheridge said in a statement. “I firmly believe in his vision and I am excited to get to work. Under his leadership, I have no doubt that our staff will develop our young men both on and off the field. We will absolutely embody the championship mindset that Auburn deserves. Auburn and its people mean a great deal to me, and I am very thankful for this opportunity. War Eagle!”

At Houston, Etheridge mentored cornerbacks Marcus Jones and Damarion Williams. Jones was named an All-American in 2020 at cornerback by Pro Football Focus (PFF) and was an All-American selection as a punt return specialist by the FWAA, CBS/247 Sports and the Phil Steele Magazine. Jones also was graded as one of the top-5 corners in 2020 by PFF.