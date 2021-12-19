Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is transferring to Oregon

Nix alluded to potentially leaving Auburn during an appearance on The Next Round radio show on Nov. 29.

“I have graduated in three years. That was my goal coming in, so Auburn is definitely my school. I think it will always be my school. But obviously right now, I’m just trying to get healthy,” Nix said. “You know, I’m not sure what next year looks like. I’ve got to get my ankle better first, got to make sure I can play and get back to my normal self and then obviously I’ll graduate, get through the bowl game.”

Nix made his first start for Auburn as a true freshman in the Tigers’ 2019 season opener against Oregon in a non-conference matchup played in Arlington, Texas. Nix was 13-of-31 passing for 177 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, the final touchdown being a 26-yard pass to Seth Williams with nine seconds left to hand Auburn a 27-21 victory.

Nix had 7,251 passing yards, 39 touchdowns and 16 interceptions with 859 rushing yards and 18 more scores over the course of three years. He leaves Auburn first all-time in total offense, third-all time in career passing yards and total touchdowns, tied for third in touchdowns responsible for and tied for sixth in career passing touchdowns.