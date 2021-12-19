Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is transferring to Oregon

Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix started his collegiate career in dramatic fashion against Oregon in 2019.
Three years later, Nix will finish up his college days as a Duck.
Nix announced Sunday night he intends to transfer to Oregon. His decision will reunite him with Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, who was the Tigers’ offensive coordinator for Nix’s freshman season.
“Coast to Coast. It’s official! #GoDucks,” Nix wrote on social media.
Nix’s decision comes one week after the rising senior initially announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.
"I have made so many decisions for Auburn, and now it's time to do what's best for me. It's time that I move on to the next chapter in my life," Nix said in part on social media. "To reach further goals, I've decided it's best to be a grad transfer and find a new start somewhere else."
Nix entered his junior season with high hopes and a new head coach and offensive coordinator to work with. He followed through with his strongest season yet, as he completed 197 passes on 323 attempts for 2,294 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Nix also rushed 57 times for 168 yards and four additional scores. He set new career bests in completion percentage (61.0), passing yards per game (229.4) and quarterback rating (130.03).
Nix was briefly benched during Auburn’s come-from-behind win over Georgia State on Sept. 25 before delivering his ultimate highlight the next week against LSU.
Nix made play after play against the Tigers – including an unforgettable fourth-down touchdown pass to Tyler Fromm on which Nix swiftly eluded multiple would-be tacklers – to end the night with 329 total yards and two touchdowns to help the Tigers get their first win in Baton Rouge since 1999.
Nix started in Auburn’s first 10 games of 2021 before an injury cut his season short.
Nix came up limping late in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Mississippi State on Nov. 13 after taking a hit from Mississippi State defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy on what wound up being a 44-yard completion from Nix to Ja’Varrius Johnson.
Nix stayed in the game for the next three drives before giving way to backup TJ Finley for Auburn’s final drive of the afternoon. The junior ended the game 27-of-41 passing for 377 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
“Just got a little nicked and injured for a minute. Not quite sure obviously moving forward — going to get that looked at but it was just alright and I was able to obviously continue to play a few more drives,” Nix said after the game.
Nix alluded to potentially leaving Auburn during an appearance on The Next Round radio show on Nov. 29.
“I have graduated in three years. That was my goal coming in, so Auburn is definitely my school. I think it will always be my school. But obviously right now, I’m just trying to get healthy,” Nix said. “You know, I’m not sure what next year looks like. I’ve got to get my ankle better first, got to make sure I can play and get back to my normal self and then obviously I’ll graduate, get through the bowl game.”
Nix made his first start for Auburn as a true freshman in the Tigers’ 2019 season opener against Oregon in a non-conference matchup played in Arlington, Texas. Nix was 13-of-31 passing for 177 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, the final touchdown being a 26-yard pass to Seth Williams with nine seconds left to hand Auburn a 27-21 victory.
Nix had 7,251 passing yards, 39 touchdowns and 16 interceptions with 859 rushing yards and 18 more scores over the course of three years. He leaves Auburn first all-time in total offense, third-all time in career passing yards and total touchdowns, tied for third in touchdowns responsible for and tied for sixth in career passing touchdowns.
With Nix officially gone, Auburn has three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster for 2022: Rising junior TJ Finley, rising sophomore Dematrius Davis and true freshman Holden Geriner, who officially signed with Auburn on Wednesday.
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin spoke about finding Nix’s replacement during a press conference Thursday in Birmingham.
“Like any other position, we’ve got to bring in the right guy. We’ll figure out what that looks like,” Harsin said. “We have good players on our team right now, and we’re still building our roster. We’re not done recruiting; we still have another signing period.
“Recruiting never ends, and that’s a good thing. We’re trying to bring in the best people in our program, so that’s no different for our quarterback.”
Coast to Coast. It’s official!🦆 #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/XozWIW7wMi— Bo Nix (@BoNix10) December 19, 2021