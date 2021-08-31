Former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton released by the New England Patriots

Former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton's time in New England has officially ended.
The Patriots cut Newton on Tuesday as the team worked its way down to a 53-man roster. The news ends the 32-year-old Newton’s time with the Patriots after less than two seasons and opens the door for former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones to start for New England.
Newton appeared in three games for the Patriots this preseason and completed 14 passes on 21 attempts for 161 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He missed three consecutive days of practice in late August due to what head coach Bill Belichick deemed a COVID-19 protocol "misunderstanding."
Newton and the Patriots agreed to a one-year deal worth close to $14 million in March following his first season with the squad.
Newton excelled to start the 2020 season before testing positive for the coronavirus in early October, and after missing the team’s Week 4 loss to Kansas City he was inconsistent while the Patriots dealt with injuries to key players such as wide receiver Julian Edelman, center David Andrews and running back Rex Burkhead.
Newton ended the season throwing for 2,657 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions while rushing for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished with career lows as a starter in completions, passing yards, and touchdowns as the Patriots finished 7-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
Newton signed with New England as Tom Brady’s replacement after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Carolina Panthers, which drafted him with the number one overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.
Newton became an NFL star during his time in Carolina, which included Newton winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2011, being named NFL MVP in 2015 and leading the Panthers to Super Bowl 50. Newton was named to the Pro Bowl three times and left the Panthers as the franchise record-holder for passing yards in a career.
Newton’s exit from Carolina following the 2019 season came after injuries significantly hampered his final two seasons and as the franchise underwent significant changes under new owner David Tepper.
Newton entered the league after an unforgettable 2010 season at Auburn. He took the SEC by storm in his only season with the Tigers by throwing for 2,854 yards and 30 touchdowns while rushing for 1,473 yards and 20 additional scores.
Newton’s efforts earned him the Heisman Trophy — making him Auburn’s third-ever Heisman winner alongside quarterback Pat Sullivan and running back Bo Jackson — and helped the Tigers put together a 14-0 record and capture their first national championship since 1957.