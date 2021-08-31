Former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton released by the New England Patriots

Former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton's time in New England has officially ended.

The Patriots cut Newton on Tuesday as the team worked its way down to a 53-man roster. The news ends the 32-year-old Newton’s time with the Patriots after less than two seasons and opens the door for former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones to start for New England.

Newton appeared in three games for the Patriots this preseason and completed 14 passes on 21 attempts for 161 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He missed three consecutive days of practice in late August due to what head coach Bill Belichick deemed a COVID-19 protocol "misunderstanding."

Newton and the Patriots agreed to a one-year deal worth close to $14 million in March following his first season with the squad.

Newton excelled to start the 2020 season before testing positive for the coronavirus in early October, and after missing the team’s Week 4 loss to Kansas City he was inconsistent while the Patriots dealt with injuries to key players such as wide receiver Julian Edelman, center David Andrews and running back Rex Burkhead.