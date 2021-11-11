Former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton set for reunion with the Carolina Panthers

Former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton is headed back to his first NFL home.

Newton and the Carolina Panthers agreed to a deal pending a physical, the team announced Thursday. Newton will be back with the team that selected him No. 1 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft as the Panthers look to replace injured starter Sam Darnold.

Newton appeared in three games for the New England Patriots this preseason and completed 14 passes on 21 attempts for 161 yards with one touchdown and one interception before being cut on Aug. 31. He missed three consecutive days of practice in late August due to what head coach Bill Belichick deemed a COVID-19 protocol “misunderstanding.”

Newton and the Patriots agreed to a one-year deal worth close to $14 million in March following his first season with the squad.

Newton excelled to start the 2020 season before testing positive for the coronavirus in early October, and after missing the team’s Week 4 loss to Kansas City he was inconsistent while the Patriots dealt with injuries to key players such as wide receiver Julian Edelman, center David Andrews and running back Rex Burkhead.