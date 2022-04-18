Former Auburn quarterback Dematrius Davis commits to Alabama State

Dematrius Davis won't be going far to continue his football career, as the former Auburn quarterback announced Monday that he'd be continuing his college career at Alabama State in Montgomery.

Davis, who entered the transfer portal on March 23, spent a season in Auburn, signing with the Tigers in December 2020 — between the firing of former coach Gus Malzahn and hiring of Bryan Harsin.

Recruited by Malzahn, Davis never saw the field during Harsin's first year. Davis was a four-star recruit out of North Shore High School in Texas, where he won two state titles. He chose the Tigers over offers from Baylor, Arkansas and LSU, among others.

The second-year player was splitting reps with quarterbacks TJ Finley and Robby Ashford in spring practice prior to his departure, and was expected to take part in a four-man competition between Finley, Ashford, Zach Calzada and himself for Auburn's QB1 spot.

Alabama State competes in Division I FCS.

Stadium to stadium, the Hornets are a 53-mile drive from the Tigers, and coming off a 5-6 season which included a 62-0 loss to Auburn. Last season's contest was the second-ever between the two programs. They first met in a 63-9 Auburn win in September 2018.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.