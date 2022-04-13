Former Auburn quarterback, Loachapoka coach Jeff Klein dies

Jeff Klein, a former Auburn quarterback and Loachapoka High School coach and teacher, died Wednesday, according to a statement from his wife, Adrienne Coley Klein.

“Surrounded by his loved ones, at 2:36 pm this afternoon the love of my life was called home,” his wife wrote in a post on CaringBridge.org on Wednesday. “His passing was peaceful and immediately followed the ceasing of life support. After two long and painful days, I finally get to see our precious boys. Please continue to pray the Lord would grant me the words and wisdom on how to talk to my babies about how our lives have been completely changed.”

Klein was hospitalized on April 2 at Piedmont Regional in Columbus, Ga., with what was believed to be complications stemming from lower back pain. An MRI revealed “spots” of concern on his lower back, according to a GoFundMe page set up for Klein’s family on April 7. Klein was flown to UAB Hospital on April 9 before being taken off life support.

The GoFundMe account sat at around $137,000 as of Wednesday, with a goal of $200,000.

“We are asking for your help to ease some of these financial hardships to make the other unavoidable burdens less stressful on Adrienne and the rest of the Klein family,” a post from Heather Kinder on the GoFundMe page reads. “Your generosity will go towards unforeseen medical expenses, utilities and groceries for the family.”

Klein played quarterback from 1999-2001 at Auburn, where he threw for 1,139 yards and seven touchdowns.

“We lost a good one today,” Cole Cubelic, Klein’s former Auburn teammate, said in a Tweet. “It was an honor to play in front of you, a privilege to be your friend, And a joy to watch the husband, father & coach you had become. Rest easy 9. Your boys will know your legacy. We love you. War Eagle!”

Klein began working at Loachapoka High in 2017. He served as the football program’s offensive coordinator and head baseball coach.

“To me, literally, we were co-workers,” Loachapoka head football coach Reco Newton said. “But, man, Jeff was so much more than a co-worker. He was like a brother, extended part of your family. Just that family member that you can talk to, [is going to] help you, is going to stay there with you till the end.

“Coach Klein always had that smile. He always had a way, with anything going on, he’s going to crack a joke to make you smile, laugh about it. … You could be having a bad day, or anything going wrong, or we had a bad game or something. He’s going to find the upside of the game to make you laugh about it. And that’s how he did with students.”

Newton said the bedrocks of Klein’s life were “faith, family and Auburn football.” He also said Klein was dedicated to those he taught and coached, highlighting the effort Klein put into teaching video production classes at Loachapoka, as well as behind the scenes to provide the school's athletic programs with quality film equipment.

“Jeff was loved by all at Loachapoka High School," Newton said. "He meant a lot to us."

Klein is survived by his wife and their three sons, Cannon, Coley and Clayton. Services are pending.

