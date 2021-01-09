 Skip to main content
Former Auburn running back DJ Williams announces transfer to Florida State
AU Football

Former Auburn running back DJ Williams announces transfer to Florida State

Auburn vs Texas A&M

Jan 1, 2020; Orlando FL, USA; D.J. Williams (3) runs the ball for a 3 yard gain during the game between Auburn vs Northwestern at Orlando. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

 Todd Van Emst

Former Auburn running back DJ Williams announced Saturday that he's transferring to Florida State.

Williams announced the move on Instagram.

He'll reunite with former Auburn offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, who was Auburn's offensive coordinator in 2019 during Williams' freshman season.

Williams' departure earlier this week left Auburn with two scholarship running backs, Tank Bigsby and Shaun Shivers.

Williams rushed for 199 yards and three touchdowns on 38 carries in 2020. He ran for 400 yards and two touchdowns on 84 carries in 2019.

