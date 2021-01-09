Former Auburn running back DJ Williams announces transfer to Florida State

Former Auburn running back DJ Williams announced Saturday that he's transferring to Florida State.
Williams announced the move on Instagram.
He'll reunite with former Auburn offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, who was Auburn's offensive coordinator in 2019 during Williams' freshman season.
Williams' departure earlier this week left Auburn with two scholarship running backs, Tank Bigsby and Shaun Shivers.
Williams rushed for 199 yards and three touchdowns on 38 carries in 2020. He ran for 400 yards and two touchdowns on 84 carries in 2019.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Justin Lee1
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today