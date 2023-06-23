North Alabama head football coach has added another Auburn tie to his inaugural staff, as Kerryon Johnson will serve as his director of player development.

Max Cohan of Waay31TV in Huntsville first reported the news Friday evening, and Johnson later confirmed the report in a tweet of his own.

UNA head football coach Brent Dearmon announces that former Auburn RB Kerryon Johnson (@AyeyoKEJO) will serve as North Alabama’s director of player development. — Max Cohan (@MaxCohan) June 22, 2023

Johnson joins a staff that's not only led by a former Auburn assistant, but includes multiple other ties to the Plains and the greater Opelika-Auburn area. Former Auburn linebacker DeShaun Davis will serve as Dearmon's linebackers coach, and former Opelika High School quarterback Jake Bentley is listed as an assistant coach.

A Huntsville native, this is presumably Johnson's first job in football following his playing career. He spent four seasons in the NFL, last playing in 2021, after being selected 43rd overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Johnson played in 34 games from 2018 to 2020, and he rushed for 1,225 yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught 61 passes for 527 yards and another three scores.

The NFL career followed a prolific three-season run at Auburn, in which he rushed for 2,494 yards and 32 touchdowns in three seasons. He left the program 11th all-time in total rush yards and tied for fourth all-time in rushing touchdowns.