Former Auburn running back Shaun Shivers commits to Indiana

Former Auburn running back Shaun Shivers is headed to the Big Ten.
Shivers announced his commitment to Indiana on Saturday. The 5-foot-7, 189-pound senior will have one year of eligibility with the Hoosiers.
“I enjoyed my time on the Plains,” Shivers wrote on social media. “Now I look forward to becoming a Hoosier.”
Shivers entered 2021 as Auburn’s perceived second running back behind sophomore Tank Bigsby before missing the Tigers’ second and third game of the season due to coronavirus protocol. Shivers’ absence opened the door for true freshman Jarquez Hunter, who became the Tigers’ second-string tailback for the majority of the season.
As the season went along, Shivers became a threat in the passing game, which included catching a game-high six passes for 40 yards against Texas A&M on Nov. 6. He ended his senior season with 14 carries for 87 yards and one touchdown and 22 receptions for 163 yards and another score.
During his four years at Auburn, Shivers took 201 carries for 1,020 yards and eight rushing touchdowns. He became a fan favorite during the Tigers’ 2019 Iron Bowl after knocking the helmet off Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney on his way to an 11-yard touchdown run for the a go-ahead score in the Tigers’ 48-45 victory.
“Thank you Auburn for everything War Eagle,” Shivers wrote on social media upon announcing he was entering the transfer portal.
Shivers’ departure leaves Auburn with three scholarship running backs in sophomore Tank Bigsby, redshirt freshman Jordon Ingram and true freshman Jarquez Hunter. The Tigers also have a commitment from four-star running back Damari Alston.