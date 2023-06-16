A former Tiger is paving his own path in Poland, as Bryce Brown was named Finals MVP in the Polish Basketball League this week, helping his team — King Wilki Morskie Szczecin — to its first-ever league title.

In Szczecin's championship series against Legia Warsaw, Brown averaged 16.2 points per game across six contests while shooting 46.8% from the filed and 42.5% from beyond the arc. He scored a game-high 24 points in the Game Six series finale between the Sea Wolves and Legionnaires.

Brown's stellar performance from deep is something he's done since his days on the Plains. He was a career 39.2% 3-point shooter in four years at Auburn, including a 41% season in 2019. He was instrumental in that season's Final Four run, helping the Tigers to Minnesota with a team-high 15.9 points per contest.

Szczecin is Brown's fifth professional stop since 2019, after he didn't hear his name called in the NBA Draft. He spent time with three different G League squads between 2019 and 2022, eventually heading overseas to play in Turkey last year.