Two former standout Auburn Tigers are continuing their successes on the basketball court at the next level, as both Walker Kessler and Jabari Smith were given NBA All-Rookie honors Monday.

Kessler, whose 72% shooting rate from the floor was the highest by a rookie in NBA history, was named All-Rookie first team, while Smith was named All-Rookie second team.

The duo joins six other former Tigers to be named to NBA All-Rookie teams, including Charles Barkley (1985, first); Chuck Person (1987, first); Chris Morris (1989, second); and Wesley Person (1995, second); Marquis Daniels (2004, second); and Isaac Okoro (2021, second).

After being selected No. 22 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, Kessler was traded to the Utah Jazz eight days into his professional career. He played in 74 games for Utah, making 40 starts, and averaged 9.2 points per game, as well as 8.4 rebounds. His 173 blocks as a rookie were fourth-most in the league, behind only Milwaukee's Brook Lopez, Brooklyn's Nic Claxton and Memphis' Jaren Jackson Jr.

Smith, who was considered a No. 1 overall pick by many, slid two spots in the 2022 NBA Draft to go third overall to the Houston Rockets. In 79 games, Smith averaged 12.8 points and 7.2 rebounds.

Smith was at the heart of a historic 2021-22 campaign for Auburn, in which it won a Southeastern Conference regular-season title, landed a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and garnered a No. 1 ranking for the first time in program history.

In his lone season on the Plains, Smith was Auburn’s leader in points per game (16.9), 3-pointers made (79) and 3-point percentage with at least 20 attempts (42%). He was also second on the team in rebounds per game (7.4) and assists (68), and tied for third in steals (37).

Smith was awarded four different All-American honors following his season, adding to two preseason All-American nods. He was also named Freshman of the Year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

Before he even touched the court at Neville Arena, Smith made Auburn history by becoming the program’s highest-rated signee ever. The Fayetteville, Ga., native signed his letter of intent with the Tigers on Nov. 17, 2020. A five-star prospect, Smith was the No. 7 player in his recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Alongside Smith, Kessler was a 7-foot enforcer at the rim for Auburn, leading the Tigers — and the country — with 155 blocks. It earned him the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year honor, on top of being named Defensive Player of the Year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, SEC Defensive Player of the Year, and picking up three All-American honors.

While primarily a shot-blocking threat, Kessler made his presence felt elsewhere for Auburn. He led the Tigers in rebounds per game (8.1), and was fourth in points per game (11.4) and was first in field goal percentage with at least 100 attempts (60.8%).

Kessler transferred to Auburn after spending one season at North Carolina, where he averaged 4.4 points on 8.7 minutes per game. Prior to that, he was a five-star recruit out of Woodward Academy in Fairburn, Georgia. He chose the Tar Heels over offers from Auburn, Duke, Michigan and Virginia, among several others.