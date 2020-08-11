You are the owner of this article.
Former Auburn walk-on Myles Parker transfers to hometown Alabama A&M
AU Men's Basketball

Myles Parker

Auburn's Myles Parker walks through reverse Tiger Walk as the men's basketball team prepares to depart for the Final Four on April 3, 2019 in Auburn.

 O-A News file

Myles Parker is back home. And his next opportunity on the hardcourt will come with his hometown team.

The former Auburn men’s basketball walk-on has transferred to Alabama A&M, the Bulldogs’ program announced on Tuesday. Parker is from Huntsville, a product of Madison Academy, now signed with Alabama A&M across town.

Whenever it is that college basketball comes back, Parker will be battling for playing time near friends and family.

Parker, at 6-foot-8, fielded scholarship offers in high school and holds more talent than your average walk-on at Auburn’s level, ultimately earning some emergency minutes after injuries early in the 2018-19 season. He went through Hargrove Military Academy in Virginia before ultimately walking on at Auburn, experiencing the Tigers’ wild ride to the Final Four in 2019 from the reserve ranks.

He impressed in warmup lines with Preston Cook, another walk-on who could’ve played big minutes elsewhere in college basketball, but who also was enjoying his time in an Auburn uniform as a former Auburn High School product.

Now, though, Parker has his chance to compete for playing time, and to do so at his old stomping grounds. Parker helped lead Madison Academy to the Class 4A state semifinals during his time there.

Alabama A&M competes in the SWAC.

Tags

