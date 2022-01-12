Former Auburn wide receiver Kobe Hudson is joining Gus Malzahn at UCF

Former Auburn wide receiver Kobe Hudson is headed south.

Hudson announced Wednesday he is committing to UCF, where he’ll join former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn. Hudson heads to UCF after leading Auburn with 44 receptions for 580 yards along with four receiving touchdowns in 2021.

Hudson has up to three years of eligibility with the Knights.

Hudson announced his departure from Auburn on Jan. 3, less than a week after he had four receptions for 57 yards and one touchdown – the Tigers’ only touchdown – in the Birmingham Bowl against Houston.

“To my Auburn family my first two years of college have been nothing short of amazing,” Hudson opened his post.

He closed it with the cryptic message: “He’s from the north, I’m from the south, he don’t understand me.”

Hudson’s departure left Auburn with significant questions regarding its wide receivers.

The Tigers got a big boost in the announced return of soon-to-be super senior Shedrick Jackson, who was second on the team only behind Hudson in receptions (40) and receiving yards (527).