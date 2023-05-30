Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Former Auburn wing Allen Flanigan announced Tuesday that he'll be transferring from the Plains, though he'll be staying in conference, joining Ole Miss next season as a graduate transfer.

Flanigan entered the portal earlier this month, according to multiple reports. His father, former Auburn assistant Wes Flanigan, is on first-year Rebels coach Chris Beard's staff.

"Through a lot of deliberation and the support of my family I’ve decided to further my playing career at Ole Miss," Flanigan said in a post on his personal Instagram account. "This is a family based decision. Thank you Auburn and Coach (Bruce) Pearl for all you’ve done for me and my family. My experience on the Plains was truly a blessing and will forever be a part of me. I am truly excited and grateful for my new opportunity with Rebel Nation. Hotty Toddy."

In four seasons on the Plains, Flanigan played in 114 contests and made 69 starts while averaging 8.5 points per game. His final season at Auburn saw him average 10.1 points while playing in 34 games.

As a freshman, he carved out a reserve role, playing in 31 games but only making three starts. His sophomore season was perhaps his most prolific, as he started in all 27 games in which he played and averaged a career-high 14.3 points per game. He suffered an achilles injury prior to his junior season that kept him off the court until December, but played in 22 contests after returning.

Flanigan is the seventh scholarship player to leave the program, in some form or fashion, this offseason. He ,and freshmen Chance Westry and Yohan Traore, are the only three who have entered the transfer portal, though.

Johni Broome, Jaylin Williams, Dylan Cardwell and Wendell Green Jr. all declared as early entrants for the NBA Draft. Both Broome and Williams explicitly announced that they would be retaining their college eligibility. Green did not state the same, nor did Cardwell, who didn't make an official announcement but was listed by the draft as an official early entrant.

Broome announced Tuesday that he'd be returning to the program, and while neither Williams nor Cardwell have announced their return, Pearl said earlier this month he expects both to be back with the program.

Both members of Auburn's front court have until 11:59 p.m. EST on May 31 to withdraw from the draft.