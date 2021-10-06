Former five-star recruit Jabari Smith Jr. sees right fit on and off the court at Auburn

Smith’s dedication in the weight room is also paying dividends. Pearl said Tuesday that Smith has already added 25 pounds to his frame. Given how the weight gain is hardly noticeable, Pearl said he’ll be able to bulk up even more going forward.

Given the physicality Smith is about to encounter, he believes the added weight will be a huge asset entering the season.

"I feel like it's making a great difference, just taking bumps, just being able to play with the physicality of the SEC,” Smith said. “I feel like that's playing a big part and just feeling stronger in your shot, extending your range and just how you look. It makes you feel a little better about yourself, too."

Smith’s preseason efforts are crucial given the role he will play for the Tigers this season.

Smith will likely handle the four, a position Pearl noted is more of a big guard in his offense as opposed to a traditional power forward. That setup served Smith’s predecessors Chuma Okeke and Isaac Okoro well, and Smith said seeing their examples and how Pearl gave them so much freedom in the role made joining the program an easy decision.