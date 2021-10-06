Former five-star recruit Jabari Smith Jr. sees right fit on and off the court at Auburn

As one of the nation’s top basketball recruits, Jabari Smith Jr. had no shortage of options after high school.
Smith had his share of scholarship offers coming out of Sandy Creek, Georgia, and the 6-foot-10 power forward could have gone to the G League or played overseas before going to the NBA.
Instead, Smith set his eyes on Auburn, where he saw not only the chance to truly be a college student but to excel in a system built exactly for a player with his skillset.
“[I] just wanted to experience the college life,” Smith said Tuesday. “You don't really get that college life going to G League and different routes. Me choosing a school, it just came down to like, the family atmosphere, the coaching staff, how much they invest in their players.
“Just choosing Auburn, an SEC school where you get the best of both worlds: basketball and football. So I feel like that played a big part in me choosing Auburn."
Smith has made the most of his first few months at Auburn by attending football and volleyball games on a regular basis. Although he’s enjoying what free time he has to root for the Tigers’ other student-athletes, don’t get it twisted: Smith is doing what’s asked of him and more for the basketball team.
Auburn guard Devan Cambridge said last week that Smith was the driving force in “The breakfast club,” a group that includes the two along with point guard Wendell Green Jr. and walk-on guard Lior Berman. The players come together five days a week at 6:30 a.m. to put up shots with graduate assistant KT Harrell to maximize the time before the season starts on Nov. 9.
Smith’s dedication in the weight room is also paying dividends. Pearl said Tuesday that Smith has already added 25 pounds to his frame. Given how the weight gain is hardly noticeable, Pearl said he’ll be able to bulk up even more going forward.
Given the physicality Smith is about to encounter, he believes the added weight will be a huge asset entering the season.
"I feel like it's making a great difference, just taking bumps, just being able to play with the physicality of the SEC,” Smith said. “I feel like that's playing a big part and just feeling stronger in your shot, extending your range and just how you look. It makes you feel a little better about yourself, too."
Smith’s preseason efforts are crucial given the role he will play for the Tigers this season.
Smith will likely handle the four, a position Pearl noted is more of a big guard in his offense as opposed to a traditional power forward. That setup served Smith’s predecessors Chuma Okeke and Isaac Okoro well, and Smith said seeing their examples and how Pearl gave them so much freedom in the role made joining the program an easy decision.
Smith said the physicality and intensity of the college game has been the biggest adjustment he’s had to make, though he believes he’s done so pretty quickly. He credited Auburn’s older big men such as Walker Kessler and Dylan Cardwell for serving as good examples, and he said he’s learned to be tough, to not look for fouls and to not let them do what they want to do.
Smith arrived in Auburn as the program’s highest-rated recruit ever, and through the early going he’s worked diligently to live up to the tremendous hype.
Smith knows as well as anyone he’ll have to accomplish a lot to live up to the incredible expectations, but it’s a mission he’s more than willing to take on.
“You’re just going to see me playing hard, you know, playing my game [when the season starts]. Really just trying to prove to everybody that I am what they think I am,” Smith said. “You can't really think about points and stuff like that. You've just got to go out there, play hard, play unselfish.
“Just play the game the right way, and it'll give back to you."