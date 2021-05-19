Former Georgia guard KD Johnson commits to Auburn

The Auburn men’s basketball team has added another player with SEC experience to its roster.
Former Georgia guard KD Johnson committed to Auburn on Wednesday. The 6-foot-1 rising sophomore becomes the Tigers’ fifth pick-up from the transfer portal, joining College of Charleston guard Zep Jasper, Eastern Kentucky guard Wendell Green Jr., North Carolina center Walker Kessler and Arkansas guard Desi Sills.
Johnson missed the first 10 games of his freshman season due to academic-qualification issues but came on strong for the Bulldogs. Though he never started a game in his lone season at Georgia, Johnson stood as the team’s second-leading scorer with 13.5 points per game with a 42.2 field-goal percentage and a team-best 38.7 3-point percentage in 16 games.
Johnson’s collegiate debut came against Auburn on Jan. 13. He scored 21 points on 9-of-19 shooting from the field while bringing down seven rebounds and recording four steals in the Bulldogs’ 95-77 loss to the Tigers.
Johnson posted 12 points on 3-of-9 shooting in Georgia’s other game against Auburn, a 91-86 victory for the Bulldogs on Feb. 2.
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl spoke highly about Johnson before the February rematch between the two teams.
“They’ve got two terrific guards in [Sahvir] Wheeler and KD Johnson. We struggled against a great backcourt in Baylor, and we’re going to be playing a great backcourt again in Georgia,” Pearl said. “Baylor’s backcourt is defensively elite, but Georgia’s backcourt offensively is as good as there is; that combination of any three guards in the league. You know, between [Justin] Keir, K.D and Wheeler.”
Johnson’s impending signing means Auburn will either have one scholarship left to fill or none depending on forward JT Thor’s decision regarding the NBA Draft. Pearl spoke about the process Thor is experiencing on May 11.
“I think JT is going to be a great NBA player. I think JT is absolutely a pro. It's up to them to decide when and how soon and how high and all those different things. I have no doubt of his ability. He was great to coach,” Pearl said. “The question just comes into when, and I'm one of many voices that he has to be able to kind of work his way through. If JT stays in the draft, he's going to get drafted.”
Auburn’s gain marks another significant loss for Georgia, which has seen nine players leave since the end of the season.