Former Iowa State safety commits to Auburn

Auburn football landed its second transfer portal commitment of the past 10 days Saturday, as former Iowa State safety Craig McDonald announced via Twitter he'd be coming to the Plains next season.

McDonald spent two seasons with the Cyclones, playing in four games in 2020 and registering a tackle. In 2021, he played in 13 games, logging 41 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a pass breakup and two interceptions. In a loss to Oklahoma last season, McDonald recorded 10 tackles and an interception, and also had six tackles and a pass breakup against Clemson in the Cheez-it Bowl.

Listed a 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, McDonald entered the portal on April 30. Out of high school, the Minneapolis native chose the Cyclones over offers from Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Purdue.

At an AMBUSH alumni event in Montgomery on May 3, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin discussed the Tigers' biggest needs, and named defensive back depth as one of the three.

"There's the wide receiver position, the d-line position, if you'll just look at numbers purely, those are areas that we can bring in some depth, in the secondary as well," Harsin said. "And I would say overall secondary."

McDonald joins former Miami receiver Dazalin Worsham as the Tigers' second portal pick-up in the past two weeks. A Hewitt-Trussville High School alumnus, Worsham spent two seasons in Miami and played in two games. He did not record a stat.

With the commitment, Auburn will now has seven safeties rostered for 2022, and 16 defensive backs.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.