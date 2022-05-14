 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU FOOTBALL

Former Iowa State safety commits to Auburn

  • Updated
Auburn cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge speaks with safety Smoke Monday and the rest of his group at Auburn football’s open practice on March 20 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

 Justin Lee,

Auburn football landed its second transfer portal commitment of the past 10 days Saturday, as former Iowa State safety Craig McDonald announced via Twitter he'd be coming to the Plains next season.

McDonald spent two seasons with the Cyclones, playing in four games in 2020 and registering a tackle. In 2021, he played in 13 games, logging 41 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a pass breakup and two interceptions. In a loss to Oklahoma last season, McDonald recorded 10 tackles and an interception, and also had six tackles and a pass breakup against Clemson in the Cheez-it Bowl.

Listed a 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, McDonald entered the portal on April 30. Out of high school, the Minneapolis native chose the Cyclones over offers from Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Purdue.

At an AMBUSH alumni event in Montgomery on May 3, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin discussed the Tigers' biggest needs, and named defensive back depth as one of the three.

"There's the wide receiver position, the d-line position, if you'll just look at numbers purely, those are areas that we can bring in some depth, in the secondary as well," Harsin said. "And I would say overall secondary."

McDonald joins former Miami receiver Dazalin Worsham as the Tigers' second portal pick-up in the past two weeks. A Hewitt-Trussville High School alumnus, Worsham spent two seasons in Miami and played in two games. He did not record a stat.

With the commitment, Auburn will now has seven safeties rostered for 2022, and 16 defensive backs.

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

