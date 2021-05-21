 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Kansas defensive end Marcus Harris commits to Auburn
0 comments
AU FOOTBALL

Former Kansas defensive end Marcus Harris commits to Auburn

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kansas Texas Tech Football

Kansas defensive end Marcus Harris (50) forces a fumble while tackling Texas Tech's Xavier White (14) during the second half on Dec. 5 in Lubbock, Texas.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Auburn Tigers have yet added another player to bolster the defensive line.

Former Kansas defensive end Marcus Harris committed to the Tigers on Friday. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Harris will be a rising sophomore this fall.

Harris announced his decision on Twitter.

A Montgomery native, Harris redshirted at Kansas in 2019 before breaking out as a playmaker last fall. He started five games and played in eight for the Jayhawks and recorded 27 total tackles, a team-high 7.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Harris went through spring at Kansas and capped things off with 2.5 tackles and one tackle for loss in the Jayhawks’ spring scrimmage.

Harris was a three-star prospect coming out of Park Crossing, per 247 Sports. He had offers from 22 other schools, including Troy, UAB and Washington State.

Harris becomes Auburn’s sixth addition from the transfer portal and third pick-up for the defensive line. He joins fellow defensive linemen Eku Leota and Tony Fair along with defensive backs Dreshun Miller, Bydarrius Knighten and Donovan Kaufman.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert