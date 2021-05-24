Former LSU quarterback TJ Finley commits to Auburn

The Auburn Tigers have added another quarterback to their roster.

Former LSU quarterback TJ Finley announced his commitment to Auburn on Monday. Finley joins Auburn after playing in five games as a true freshman at LSU in 2020.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Finley will join Auburn as a sophomore.

“Louisiana, you will always be my home. The opportunity to suit up for the purple and gold was a dream come true. LSU will always hold a special place in my heart,” Finley said in a video announcing his decision. “Thank you for the continued love and support. I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Auburn. War Eagle.”

A three-star pro-style prospect from Ponchatoula, Louisiana, Finley signed with LSU in the 2020 recruiting class. He earned his first start against South Carolina on Oct. 24 after starter Myles Brennan was injured and excelled by completing 17 passes on 21 attempts for 265 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Finley made five starts in total last fall, which included LSU’s 48-13 loss to Auburn on Oct. 31 in which he was 13-of-24 for 143 yards with two interceptions. Fellow true freshman quarterback Max Johnson started LSU’s last two games of the season in Finley’s place.