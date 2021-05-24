Former LSU quarterback TJ Finley commits to Auburn

The Auburn Tigers have added another quarterback to their roster.
Former LSU quarterback TJ Finley announced his commitment to Auburn on Monday. Finley joins Auburn after playing in five games as a true freshman at LSU in 2020.
The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Finley will join Auburn as a sophomore.
“Louisiana, you will always be my home. The opportunity to suit up for the purple and gold was a dream come true. LSU will always hold a special place in my heart,” Finley said in a video announcing his decision. “Thank you for the continued love and support. I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Auburn. War Eagle.”
A three-star pro-style prospect from Ponchatoula, Louisiana, Finley signed with LSU in the 2020 recruiting class. He earned his first start against South Carolina on Oct. 24 after starter Myles Brennan was injured and excelled by completing 17 passes on 21 attempts for 265 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
Finley made five starts in total last fall, which included LSU’s 48-13 loss to Auburn on Oct. 31 in which he was 13-of-24 for 143 yards with two interceptions. Fellow true freshman quarterback Max Johnson started LSU’s last two games of the season in Finley’s place.
Finley ended the year having completed 80 passes on 140 attempts for 941 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions.
Finley announced he was entering the transfer portal on May 6.
"Although my time has come to an end as a LSU football player, I wish my former teammates and the coaching staff a successful upcoming season. Change is never easy, but is needed for growth,” Finley wrote in part on social media when he announced his departure.
Finley joins an Auburn quarterback room led by rising junior Bo Nix, who has started the past two seasons for the Tigers. The Tigers also have super senior Grant Loy and true freshman Dematrius Davis, who was one of the Tigers’ six early enrollees this spring.
Former Auburn quarterback Chayil Garnett announced he was entering the portal on May 3. The redshirt freshman has yet to announce his next destination.
It isn't clear whether or not Finley will be immediately eligible to play for the Tigers. Although the NCAA has provided a one-time exemption for transfers, the SEC has not yet announced whether it will allow intra-conference transfers to be eligible immediately.