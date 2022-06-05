Former LSU wideout Koy Moore commits to Auburn

The Auburn receiver corps picked up a notable addition late Saturday night when former LSU wideout Koy Moore announced he was committing to the Tigers.

The commitment marks the second wide receiver Auburn has picked up from the transfer portal this offseason, along with former Miami receiver and Hewitt-Trussville alumnus Dazalin Worsham.

Moore entered the portal in October after a two-year stint in Baton Rouge that saw him catch 27 passes for 248 yards. Last year, he was listed at 6-0 and 190 pounds. He'll have three years of eligibility remaining.

Rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports out of high school, Moore was the No. 299 prospect in his recruiting class. The Metrairie, La., native chose LSU over offers from Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Southern California and Auburn.

Including Moore, Auburn will has 17 receivers on its 2022 roster, eight of which are freshmen or redshirt freshmen. The Tigers leading returning receiver is Shedrick Jackson, who caught 40 passes for 527 yards in 2021.

