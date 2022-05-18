Former Memphis defensive lineman Morris Joseph commits to Auburn

Auburn football has once again dipped into the transfer portal, as former Memphis defensive lineman Morris Joseph announced Wednesday evening that he is coming to the Plains.

Joseph becomes the third transfer portal player in recent weeks — along with former Miami receiver Dazalin Worsham and former Iowa State safety Craig McDonald — to commit to the Tigers.

At an AMBUSH alumni event in Montgomery on May 3, coach Bryan Harsin specified defensive line, receiver and defensive back as three areas of need for Auburn, and positions that the program would be looking at in the portal.

Joseph officially visited Auburn this past week. He had also visited Arkansas on May 9, per his Twitter account. After entering the portal on March 1, Joseph had initially committed to Georgia Tech on March 24. He joins a unit that will have 16 linemen roster come fall.

The Tigers have made some other notable additions at defensive line under Harsin, signing both Jeffrey M’ba — the highest-rated JUCO recruit in the 2022 class — and former Oregon lineman Jayson Jones.

A three-star recruit out of high school, Joseph began his career at Texas-San Antonio before transferring to Iowa Western Community College. He spent a year with the Reivers before joining Memphis. In three years at Memphis, Joseph logged 117 career tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. In 2020, Morris logged career highs in tackles (52), tackles for loss (10.5) and sacks (7).

