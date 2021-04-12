Former North Carolina center Walker Kessler commits to Auburn

Auburn is adding another talented big man to the team.

Former North Carolina center Walker Kessler announced his commitment to Auburn on Monday via a post on social media. The 7-foot-1, 245-pound Newnan, Georgia native has four years of eligibility remaining and would be able to play immediately if the NCAA passes a one-time transfer exemption later this month as expected.

Kessler becomes the third transfer Auburn has added this offseason along with Eastern Kentucky point guard Wendell Green Jr. and College of Charleston guard Zep Jasper.

“I am excited to play for a great coach at an awesome school and be close to home and my family. War eagle!” Kessler wrote in the post announcing his decision.

A former standout at Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Kessler played in 29 games for the Tar Heels as a true freshman during the 2020-21 season. He earned ACC Freshman of the Week honors on March 1 for his performance in North Carolina's victory over No. 11 Florida State after scoring 20 points, grabbing eight rebounds and blocking four shots.

Kessler ended the season averaging 4.4 points per game. He also pulled down 94 rebounds and shot 57.8 from the floor for a North Carolina team that won 18 games and reached the first round of the NCAA Tournament.