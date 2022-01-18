Former North Carolina linebacker Eugene Asante commits to Auburn

The Auburn Tigers have bolstered their linebacker corps with an experienced player from the transfer portal.

Former North Carolina linebacker Eugene Asante committed to Auburn on Tuesday. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Asante has up to two years of eligibility remaining.

Asante appeared in 12 games for the Tar Heels in 2021 and recorded 23 tackles, two quarterback hurries, one pass break-up and 0.5 tackles for loss. His most productive outing was North Carolina’s season opener against Virginia Tech, a game during which he recorded seven tackles.

Asante recorded tackles in only two of the Tar Heels’ final eight games in 2021.

During his collegiate career, Asante has recorded 62 tackles, three quarterback hurries and one tackle for loss.

Asante announced his decision on Instagram on Tuesday night.

Asante joins an Auburn linebacker group that will look significantly different come 2022.