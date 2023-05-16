Another receiver is joining the Auburn football program, as former North Texas receiver Jyaire Shorter announced Tuesday that he’d be continuing his football career with the Tigers.

Shorter, who reportedly visited Auburn in early May, comes to Auburn as a graduate transfer, meaning he only has one season of eligibility remaining.

In five seasons at North Texas, Shorter played in 30 games and logged 58 catches. He generated 1,320 yards, as well as 20 touchdown receptions.

The North Texas product was a bonafide wideout for the Mean Green last season, with more than 90% of his snaps coming from out wide. He generated 23 receptions and averaged 27.3 yards per catch, good for a total 628 receiving yards to go with 11 touchdown receptions.

The bulk of Shorter’s production came in two of his five years with North Texas, including last year and 2019. In those two seasons, he caught 47 passes for 1,101 yards and all 20 of his career touchdown receptions.

Shorter’s addition continues what’s been a run on pass-catchers for Auburn since Hugh Freeze arrived in November. He’s the second receiver Auburn has added via the transfer portal during the spring period, joining former Ohio State Buckeye Caleb Burton III. Shorter’s the fourth total receiver addition since the first portal period, with him and Burton joining Nick Mardner and tight end Rivaldo Fairweather in that camp.