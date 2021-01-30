Former Northwestern defensive lineman Eku Leota commits to Auburn

Auburn is turning to the transfer portal to bulk up its defensive line.

Former Northwestern defensive end Eku Leota committed to Auburn on Saturday. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Leota just completed his sophomore season with the Wildcats.

"Excited and blessed for this opportunity, War Eagle!" Leota wrote on social media.

Leota appeared in eight games for Northwestern in 2020 and racked up 13 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, four quarterback hurries and one forced fumble. Leota contributed to a Northwestern defense that ranked fifth in the nation by only allowing 15.9 points during a season in which the Wildcats went 7-2.

Leota announced on Jan. 4 his intentions to leave Northwestern. Per his announcement, he will be a graduate transfer, which would make him immediately eligible at Auburn.

Leota played in 10 games as a redshirt freshman in 2019 and accrued 12 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries and one forced fumble. The Asheville, North Carolina native was considered a three-star recruit and recorded 56 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks during his senior year of high school.

Leota helps fill a need on the defensive line for Auburn after senior defensive end Big Kat Bryant entered the transfer portal. Bryant initially announced plans to transfer to Tennessee – which would have reunited him with Shelton Felton, his high school coach – before apparently backing off that decision following Felton and head coach Jeremy Pruitt’s firings.