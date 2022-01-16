Former Oregon cornerback DJ James commits to Auburn

The Auburn Tigers have added yet another piece to its 2022 secondary.

Former Oregon cornerback DJ James committed to Auburn on Sunday. The 6-foot, 185-pound James has up to two years of eligibility remaining.

James becomes Auburn’s third transfer portal pick-up and second from Oregon. He joins former Ducks defensive tackle Jayson Jones and former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada.

A native of Mobile, James played in 12 games for the Ducks in 2021 and recorded 46 tackles, four pass break-ups and two interceptions while playing at boundary corner. He appeared in 32 games over three years at Oregon and had 70 tackles, six pass break-ups and two interceptions in that time.

James committed to Mississippi State in February 2018 before backing off his commitment in January 2019 and committing to Oregon.

A former standout at Spanish Fort High School, James ended his prep career by recording 43 tackles, 16 pass break-ups and six interceptions in 2018.

James is one of seven defensive backs Auburn has added this offseason. The Tigers have also signed junior college cornerbacks Marquise Gilbert and Keionte Scott; high school cornerbacks JaDarian Rhym and Austin Ausberry; and high school safeties Tre Donaldson and Caleb Wooden.