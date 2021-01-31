Former players describe what Derek Mason brings to Auburn football

As far as Williams is concerned, it won’t take Auburn players very long to understand what Mason brings to the table.

“[They can] expect a lot of energy, expect a lot of truth, expect him to make you give your all and give your best and try to get 1 percent better each day,” Williams said.

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin described Mason as a high-energy coach, something former Stanford linebacker Chase Thomas saw firsthand for three years.

Mason arrived at Stanford during Thomas’ sophomore season in 2010 as the Cardinal’s defensive backs coach under coordinator Vic Fangio, who is now the Denver Broncos head coach. As Mason worked his way up to co-defensive coordinator in 2011 and the sole coordinator the year after that, Thomas saw how he kept his intensity up whether the players were in the film room, on the practice field or in the stadium on game day.

Thomas said even though Mason carried that fire with him wherever he went, he made sure his plan was easily communicated to the team. Thomas also noted how Mason understood how to inspire his players and that Mason’s standard was for every person to strive for perfection.