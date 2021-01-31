Former players describe what Derek Mason brings to Auburn football

It was October 7, 2017, and Vanderbilt sophomore cornerback Joejuan Williams was nothing short of livid with himself.
The Commodores endured a 45-14 loss to No. 5 Georgia earlier in the day, and Williams had an uncharacteristic miscue in the game. During the third quarter with Vanderbilt trailing by two scores, Williams lined up in man coverage against Georgia wide receiver Terry Godwin, who raced past the backpedaling Williams before the cornerback turned and did his best to close the gap.
Williams was a step behind when Godwin caught the ball in the end zone for a 47-yard touchdown, which was the first Williams had given up as a Commodore. After the game, Williams gathered his thoughts while trying to come to terms with his rare mistake.
Pretty soon after, Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason joined him.
“I was pretty pissed about that, but we sat and talked for literally like an hour or two after that game was over with,” Williams said. “He was just telling me, 'That's the life of a DB. At the end of the day, gunfighters get shot, too.' You could just see that he really cares about the people who he's coaching.”
Williams was one of countless players who have been influenced by Mason, who was hired as Auburn defensive coordinator and safeties coach on Jan. 7. Their words tell the story of a coach who has been well-revered for his defensive mind and has also proven he’ll stand beside his players every step of the way.
As far as Williams is concerned, it won’t take Auburn players very long to understand what Mason brings to the table.
“[They can] expect a lot of energy, expect a lot of truth, expect him to make you give your all and give your best and try to get 1 percent better each day,” Williams said.
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin described Mason as a high-energy coach, something former Stanford linebacker Chase Thomas saw firsthand for three years.
Mason arrived at Stanford during Thomas’ sophomore season in 2010 as the Cardinal’s defensive backs coach under coordinator Vic Fangio, who is now the Denver Broncos head coach. As Mason worked his way up to co-defensive coordinator in 2011 and the sole coordinator the year after that, Thomas saw how he kept his intensity up whether the players were in the film room, on the practice field or in the stadium on game day.
Thomas said even though Mason carried that fire with him wherever he went, he made sure his plan was easily communicated to the team. Thomas also noted how Mason understood how to inspire his players and that Mason’s standard was for every person to strive for perfection.
“He knew what type of players he had and how to convey his message and tailor it to each individual person. He understood how everyone learned differently,” said Thomas, who was a first team All-Pac 12 linebacker in 2011 and 2012. “He formed some really solid relationships with everyone he came in contact with. He's a super personal guy, a super prideful person. He cared about his job a lot and took a lot of pride in that.
“At the same time, he took a lot of pride in making sure that we came out as better men at the end of the program. I think that just speaks volumes for him.”
Mason’s success at Stanford opened the door to become the head coach at Vanderbilt in 2014, and later he took on defensive-coordinator duties for his second, third and fourth season with the team.
Williams explained Mason was incredibly detailed with his game plans, and Williams felt his head coach’s preparation put the Commodores in excellent position to succeed against the SEC’s top offenses. Williams credited Mason as one of the best coaches he’s had and described how Mason was as invested in his players’ lives off the field as the ones they had on it.
Mason came to Vanderbilt with a wealth of experience coaching defensive backs, which Williams felt benefitted him tremendously.
“I give him the utmost credit. Dude polished me so much. I was so blessed to have him as my head coach, defensive coordinator and corners coach for my first two years,” said Williams, who was drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2019 draft. “He taught me a lot of tools to the game that I still use today. He really fine-tuned me and I feel like got me ready for the league. From a defensive back perspective, that's what I can say about that. He knows what he's talking about.”
Mason’s time in Nashville came to a close on Nov. 29, 2019, which opened the door for his arrival at Auburn a little over a month later. Harsin explained Mason has been meticulous in his early preparation, as he has studied Auburn’s current defensive roster to determine who fits where going forward.
Harsin said he watched Mason back when Harsin was at Boise State and Mason was at Stanford and that he jumped at the chance to hire Mason, with whom he later developed a friendship thanks to a few shared vacations. Harsin has built an experienced defensive staff at Auburn – three of the assistants have defensive coordinator experience – but Mason’s status as the play-caller is hard to dispute.
“He brings a wealth of knowledge now,” Harsin said on Jan. 21. “He’s been a head coach; he’s been a defensive coordinator. There’s a maturity, there’s a leadership quality about him, there’s an approach that says here’s the process we’re going to use to develop this defense into what it is we want it to be.”
Mason’s track record coaching defenses speaks for itself, and the players he coached still sing his praises years later.
Williams said he was happy when he heard Mason landed another SEC job and felt he could take the Tigers’ defense to the next level. Thomas rattled off the talented defensive backs he coached at Stanford – including first team All-Pac 12 members Jordan Richards and Ed Reynolds – and said he expects to see similar standouts once the Tigers hit the field this fall.
“I think they're able to bring in someone who's going to fire up the program,” Thomas said. “He's going to bring a defensive scheme that allows players to play fast and free, and then he's going to make sure that everything's tidied up and allow his guys up front to get after the quarterback. I think you'll see some immediate results with him at the helm.”