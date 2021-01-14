Former quarterbacks share what Auburn can expect from offensive coordinator Mike Bobo

“There was one time where I think we were playing Vanderbilt. There was this play I told Bobo, 'I don't like this play at all. I honestly hate this play,’” Murray said. “Bobo, I think he finally put his foot down with this play because we'd been repping it for like weeks. He was like, 'Aaron, just trust me. It's going to work.' I think I actually threw two touchdowns on the play in the game.”

Hutson Mason, much like Shockley, waited his turn to play at Georgia and finally got it during his senior year in 2014. Mason was the quarterback of an offense that produced a school-record 41 points per game and helped the Bulldogs win 10 games in Bobo’s final season as coordinator.

Looking back, Mason echoed several of the same thoughts as Shockley and Murray, saying Bobo was incredibly demanding but took that stance with the best intentions for his players. Mason explained the players who had an all-in mindset with Bobo often reaped the rewards, which Mason felt can happen with Auburn and especially sophomore quarterback Bo Nix.