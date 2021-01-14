Former quarterbacks share what Auburn can expect from offensive coordinator Mike Bobo

Georgia quarterback D.J. Shockley was a fifth-year senior when he got his chance to start for the Bulldogs, but even at that point he still had a lot to learn.
Fortunately for Shockley, he had a position coach who was willing to teach — someone Auburn fans will get to know better in the weeks and months to come.
Shockley recalled the constant learning moments from then-Georgia quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo, who was hired as Auburn’s offensive coordinator on Jan. 7. Back in 2005, Shockley was stepping into a bigger role for Georgia, and in doing so he had to gain a better grasp of the offense and better understand the expectations from the coaching staff.
Enter Bobo, a former Georgia quarterback himself who Shockley credited for helping him make considerable strides behind center.
“I remember my last year there and I was still learning stuff from him. We put in a new play that week, and we went over it three or four times. We watched film on it, and he would text me throughout the night or during the day and say, 'Hey, here's something else I was thinking about,'” Shockley said. “The number one thing is his attention to detail is next level. I think his ability to get his point across and get guys to play at a higher level is something that's underrated.”
Bobo is new to Auburn, but he doesn’t lack experience coaching top-tier offenses in the SEC. The bulk of his track record in the conference goes back to Georgia, where he guided some of the conference’s top offenses and also left a lasting impression with the quarterbacks he mentored.
By the time Aaron Murray settled in as a freshman in 2009, Bobo had a well-established track record first as the Bulldogs’ quarterback coach then as offensive coordinator, which included coaching top NFL draft pick Matthew Stafford. Murray was drawn to being coached by two well-established offensive minds in Bobo and Georgia head coach Mark Richt, and despite locals’ expectations the Tampa native spurned Florida and headed north.
It didn’t take Murray long to realize Bobo was going to push the young quarterback each and every day.
“He's a grinder, man, and he expects you to grind with him and work and work and work and work. There's no messing around,” Murray said. “He's probably one of the hardest coaches I've had because his expectations for you are so high — which is a good thing. I mean, you want a coach that expects you to go out there and be great. He wants you to do everything like that, from the film study to the practice to going out there and performing.”
Bobo was a stickler about every part of Murray’s game, but as the young quarterback proved himself he was given a bigger role in determining playcalls. Murray remembered Bobo asking for Murray’s input during game prep early in the week then later cycling through different packages and asking Murray to rank the plays he was most comfortable with.
Murray’s work over time earned him a chance to offer input to his offensive coordinator, but as Murray recalled, Bobo still had the final say.
“There was one time where I think we were playing Vanderbilt. There was this play I told Bobo, 'I don't like this play at all. I honestly hate this play,’” Murray said. “Bobo, I think he finally put his foot down with this play because we'd been repping it for like weeks. He was like, 'Aaron, just trust me. It's going to work.' I think I actually threw two touchdowns on the play in the game.”
Hutson Mason, much like Shockley, waited his turn to play at Georgia and finally got it during his senior year in 2014. Mason was the quarterback of an offense that produced a school-record 41 points per game and helped the Bulldogs win 10 games in Bobo’s final season as coordinator.
Looking back, Mason echoed several of the same thoughts as Shockley and Murray, saying Bobo was incredibly demanding but took that stance with the best intentions for his players. Mason explained the players who had an all-in mindset with Bobo often reaped the rewards, which Mason felt can happen with Auburn and especially sophomore quarterback Bo Nix.
“[Bobo] knows what it takes to get you there. Look at his track record with quarterbacks and his track record with just offensive success in the SEC. I think Bo Nix will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of coach Bobo,” Mason said. “I do know that Bobo demands a lot out of his quarterbacks at the line of scrimmage to get them in and out of the right play. I hope Bo's a gym rat because that is the guy that really you have to be to fully embrace the offense, learn it and become very masterful at it.”
The three former Georgia quarterbacks emphasized Nix’s mechanics, explaining Bobo will be laser-focused on improving Nix’s throwing motion, footwork and pocket presence from day one. Murray also stressed that Bobo installs packages and plays based on his personnel, adding any Auburn fans worried about Bobo being married to a pro-style attack should not be concerned.
Shockley credited Bobo as one of the top offensive coordinators he ever played for, noting Bobo was excellent at preparing his quarterbacks and also coached with tremendous passion. Murray said Bobo built a true connection with all of his players and that it was evident how much he cared about each player even when he pushed them to their limits.
Bobo might be coming off a subpar one-year run at South Carolina, but all three former players saw the COVID-affected season as an anomaly for their former play-caller. As for Mason, he believes there could be big things on the horizon for the Tigers now that Bobo is on board.
“I think offensively it was a really, really good and smart hire. I was surprised he was able to get him away from South Carolina, and I'm eager to see what he can do at Auburn,” Mason said. “It's going to be weird for me to say ‘War Eagle’, but I'll do it.”