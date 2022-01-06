Former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada commits to Auburn

Auburn has pulled another SEC quarterback from the transfer portal.
Former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada announced Thursday he was committing to Auburn. The rising junior has up to three years of eligibility left.
Committed‼️ #WDE 🦅 pic.twitter.com/TCrNFTMCds— Zach Calzada (@ZachCalzada) January 6, 2022
Calzada entered the 2021 season as Texas A&M’s backup quarterback before an injury to Haynes King inserted the sophomore into the starting role. Calzada made 10 starts last season and ended the year having completed 56.3 percent of his passes for 2,185 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Calzada's finest hour in 2021 came on Oct. 9, when the Aggies hosted No. 1 Alabama. He showed out by going 21-of-31 through the air for 285 yards with three touchdowns and one interception to help Texas A&M top the Crimson Tide 41-38.
Calzada later started against Auburn on Nov. 6. He was 15-of-29 passing for 192 yards in the Aggies' 20-3 victory.
Calzada did not play at all as a redshirt freshman in 2020. Prior to that, he appeared in three games in 2019 and completed 12 passes for 133 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin spoke highly of Calzada in the lead-up to the Tigers' matchup with the Aggies.
"[He's] really good. The guy can spin it, and he's shown that," Harsin said. "From what I've seen, this guy's a really good player. He's got good vision, throws the ball well and does a good job of leading their offense."
Calzada is set to become Auburn’s fourth scholarship quarterback. He’ll join rising junior TJ Finley – who Auburn landed in the portal from LSU last year – redshirt freshman Dematrius Davis and true freshman Holden Geriner.