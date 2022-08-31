Former Troy AD: Auburn is ‘one of the very best jobs in the entire country’

Utah State athletic director John Hartwell didn't shy away from talking about Auburn's AD vacancy Wednesday, noting his familial ties to the university and that he was "flattered" his name has been tied to the job in the media, during a radio call on WNSP 105.5 FM in Mobile.

"So, you know, 50 years of (family) history with Auburn, even though I did not go to school there, so that's flattering," Hartwell said. "To answer your question, I think it's one of the very best jobs in the entire country, and so if they called, I would absolutely listen."

A Mobile native, Hartwell laid out a deep lineage of Auburn ties, with both his parents, both his sisters, and his grandparents on his mother's side being graduates of Auburn.

"A lot of people, and especially now as we're 50 years away from that, a lot of people used to say 'I was in Legion Field for the ... 17-16 game,'" Hartwell said. "I was actually there. I was there with my family."

Hartwell, who attended The Citadel, has been at Utah State for the past seven seasons, leaving for the Utes from the same role at Troy, where he was AD from 2012-15. Prior to Troy, he was an associate AD at Ole Miss for nine years, and overlapped with former Auburn AD Allen Greene in Oxford.

Greene resigned from his post as Auburn's AD last week, with a handful of months remaining on his initial five-year contract. Auburn named chief operating officer Marcy Girton acting AD, with an interim to be eventually named by university leadership.

“First and foremost, my name being associated to that job is a total credit to our student-athletes and our coaches' success here at Utah State,” Hartwell also added. “All that being said, I’m flattered that my name is associated with the job, and yes, there’s been some odd situations there. Allen Greene, who just is departing that position, he and I worked together at Ole Miss. He and his wife, Christy, and their family, I wish them nothing but the best. Tough situation and I’m sure he will land on his feet.”